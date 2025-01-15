Scotland international makes Hearts contract decision amid interest from rivals Hibs

32 y/o commits future to Tynecastle club

Zander Clark has ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year contract with Hearts.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper, whose current deal was due to expire this summer, had recently been linked with a move to city rivals Hibs after losing his starting place at Tynecastle to fellow Scotland international Craig Gordon.

Despite not making an appearance for Hearts since the 3-1 defeat at Dundee on August 10, Clark has been convinced to commit his future to the Edinburgh club until 2027.

Zander Clark has signed a new two-year contract with Heart of Midlothian. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It’s fantastic news that Zander has committed his future to the club,” head coach Neil Critchley told Hearts’ website.

“It can be challenging for a goalkeeper when they’re not playing but Zander trains at 100 per cent every day, he’s supportive to his team-mates and he’s a big part of our plans going forward.”

Clark joined Hearts in September 2022 following his departure under freedom of contract from St Johnstone and soon became Hearts’ number one after Gordon suffered a double leg-break in December 2022.

He kept the gloves for more than 18 months, playing a big part in helping Hearts finish third in the Premiership last season while making his Scotland debut against France in October 2023 before going to Euro 2024 as one of Steve Clarke’s three goalkeepers.

However, Clark lost his place at club level to Gordon five months ago and has been unable to oust the recently-turned 42-year-old, who has also re-established himself as Scotland’s number one.

Gordon’s Hearts deal expires this summer, while third-choice Ryan Fulton’s contract runs until 2026.