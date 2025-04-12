McBurnie on target yet again for Las Palmas in big win

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie scored his second goal in as many games for Las Palmas as he helped them record a vital 3-1 win away at Getafe in LaLiga.

McBurnie was on target just after hour mark at at the Coliseum as Las Palmas recovered from going a goal down at the break. Former Rangers striker Fabio Silva scored twice as the Canary Islanders benefitted from the hosts having Diego Rico sent off on 33 minutes, not long after Omar Alderate had put Getafe ahead.

The win moves Las Palmas up one place in LaLiga to 18th, just one point away from safety - although Alaves, the team above them, have a game in hand. McBurnie’s fellow Scot in Scott McKenna also started the match and put in an impressive performance.

Oli McBurnie scored again for Las Palmas. | Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

McBurnie has not featured for Scotland since helping the national team defeat Serbia on penalties to qualify for the delayed Euro 2020 championships and moved to Spain last summer after his contract at Sheffield United expired. He has found it hard to break into the Las Palmas starting XI, but he is now showing his credentials after netting last week against Real Sociedad.

McBurnie, who once commanded a fee of £17.5 million when moving to Sheffield Utd from Swansea City, is only 28 years old and still harbours a return to the international set-up, as revealed by his teammate McKenna last month. Scotland continue to suffer from a shortage of striker, with 18-year-old James Wilson making his debut last month. McBurnie has 16 caps to his name, but no goals in a blue shirt.

"Oli would love to get back into the Scotland squad,” McKenna said last month. "For me, it's a different Oli from before. He's a lot calmer. He has a young family now.

Oli McBurnie celebrates with Fabio Silva. | Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

"Minutes have been difficult for him with Fabio Silva doing so well and scoring goals. But his performances have been good, he's had five or six assists and all that's missing is the goals.

"If the goals come, people will take note - but it's ultimately down to the manager. He is a completely different character from before."