Frustration for Scot after last 16 first leg clash

Ryan Gauld endured a rare off night in front of goal as the Vancouver Whitecaps captain blamed himself for failing to lead his side to victory in the Concafaf Champions Cup on Wednesday night.

The Scotland international is the main attacking spark for the MLS outfit, notching 45 goals and 46 assists in 139 appearances in all competitions since moving to Canada in July 2021.

However, the 29-year-old was left frustrated after last 16 first leg match of the North American version of the Champions League as Vancouver hosted Mexican side Monterray at BC Place Stadium.

Whitecaps dominated the game but relied on a late equaliser from Belal Halbouni - who headed home a sublime free-kick delivery from Gauld - to salvage a 1-1 draw and leave themselves with plenty work to do in the second leg in Mexico next week to progress to the quarter-finals.

Despite providing the assist on the crucial leveller, former Dundee Utd and Hibs playmaker Gauld was critical of his own performance after having nine shots on goal and failing to find the back of the net, with only two of his attempts on target.

Ryan Gauld failed to score with nine goal attempts for Vancouver Whitecaps in their Concacaf Champions Cup last 16 first leg tie against Monterray. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) | Getty Images

"I'm not used to having that many chances and missing them all," said Gauld, who has two goals and one assist in five appearances so far this season. "If I [scored] on my chances, we could have won the game.

"Hopefully, that's the one time that will happen. I just need to do better."

Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sorensen defended Gauld's display and said: "Ryan is always working hard. He's an excellent captain. He was involved in most of the most dangerous attacks we had."

Gauld is expected to be named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the upcoming Nations League play-off ties against Greece after making his long-awaited senior international breakthrough last year.

He earned his first cap off the bench in the 3-2 defeat Poland at Hampden in September after receiving a first call-up in over a decade and went on to appear as a substitute in all six of Scotland's Nations League matches.