Empoli take down Parma to keep survival hopes alive

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson played his part for Empoli as they gave their hopes of staying in Serie A a shot in the arm with a 2-1 win at home to fellow strugglers Parma.

Sitting second-bottom of the Italian top flight going into the 36th gameweek of the season, Empoli needed victory at the Stadio Carlo Castellani against fellow strugglers Parma if they were to reignite hopes of survival in what has been a difficult season for the Tuscan side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they moved provisionally out of the relegation zone on Saturday night with this triumph over Parma - with Henderson providing an assist with a well-worked corner.

Liam Henderson and Empoli are in a Serie A relegation battle. | Getty Images

The delivery from the former Celtic and Hibs man was converted by fellow Empoli midfielder Jacopa Fazzini on 11 minutes and their cause was helped further when Parma defender Lautaro Valenti was sent off on the half-hour mark for two bookable offences.

However, the visitors levelled through their veteran Bosnian forward Milan Djuric, but Empoli refused to give in and found the winner on 86 minutes via Faustaro Anjorin.

Titanic Serie A relegation battle

Now sitting in 17th place, Empoli will now hope that the two teams beneath them will fail to pick up points in their matches over the weekend. Lecce (18th) are away to Verona on Sunday, while Venezia (19th) are at home to Champions League-chasing Fiorentina on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Empoli trail 16th-placed Parma by four points and their final two matches are away at Monza and then at home to Verona.

Henderson, 29, has played in Italy since joining Bari in 2017. His contract with Empoli is due to expire at the end of the season, with no update as yet on his future.

Napoli and Bologna eye Scottish silverware

Scottish eyes continue to be fixed on Napoli and Bologna - with Scots in those teams holding strong chances of silverware this season.