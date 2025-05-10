Relegation-threatened Serie A Scottish star inspires big win - but long-term future remains uncertain
Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson played his part for Empoli as they gave their hopes of staying in Serie A a shot in the arm with a 2-1 win at home to fellow strugglers Parma.
Sitting second-bottom of the Italian top flight going into the 36th gameweek of the season, Empoli needed victory at the Stadio Carlo Castellani against fellow strugglers Parma if they were to reignite hopes of survival in what has been a difficult season for the Tuscan side.
And they moved provisionally out of the relegation zone on Saturday night with this triumph over Parma - with Henderson providing an assist with a well-worked corner.
The delivery from the former Celtic and Hibs man was converted by fellow Empoli midfielder Jacopa Fazzini on 11 minutes and their cause was helped further when Parma defender Lautaro Valenti was sent off on the half-hour mark for two bookable offences.
However, the visitors levelled through their veteran Bosnian forward Milan Djuric, but Empoli refused to give in and found the winner on 86 minutes via Faustaro Anjorin.
Titanic Serie A relegation battle
Now sitting in 17th place, Empoli will now hope that the two teams beneath them will fail to pick up points in their matches over the weekend. Lecce (18th) are away to Verona on Sunday, while Venezia (19th) are at home to Champions League-chasing Fiorentina on Monday evening.
Empoli trail 16th-placed Parma by four points and their final two matches are away at Monza and then at home to Verona.
Henderson, 29, has played in Italy since joining Bari in 2017. His contract with Empoli is due to expire at the end of the season, with no update as yet on his future.
Napoli and Bologna eye Scottish silverware
Scottish eyes continue to be fixed on Napoli and Bologna - with Scots in those teams holding strong chances of silverware this season.
Midfielders Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour hope to close out the Serie A title with Napoli, who are three points clear of Internazionale at the summit, while Lewis Ferguson’s Bologna are in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final against AC Milan.
Comments
