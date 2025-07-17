What channel is Samoa v Scotland on? TV and free-to-air live stream plus team news and referee

Scotland's Kyle Steyn on the attack in the tour match against Fiji in Suva. The winger will start against Samoa. | SNS Group / SRU

How to watch Samoa v Scotland

Scotland have returned to New Zealand play the final match of their Skyscanner Pacific Tour against Samoa.

Scotland have returned to New Zealand play the final match of their Skyscanner Pacific Tour against Samoa.

Gregor Townsend’s side beat the Maori All Blacks 29-26 in Whangarei in the opener but lost 29-14 to Fiji in Suva last week.

They now take on Samoa in Auckland in the first meeting of the sides since the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan when the Scots won 34-0.

Samoa v Scotland match details

The tour match takes place at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, July 18 and kicks off at 8.35am BST (not 9.05am as originally advertised).

Samoa v Scotland TV channel

The game will be shown live by subscription broadcaster Premier Sports, with coverage getting underway at 8.30am on Premier Sports 2. Premier Sports is available in the UK on Sky, Virgin, STV Player and Amazon Prime.

Samoa v Scotland live stream

Premier Sports will stream the match online via dedicated apps on a wide range of devices and platforms. The game is also being streamed live by BBC Scotland on its website and iPlayer on a free-to-air basis.

Samoa v Scotland team news

Scotland have made five changes following the defeat by Fiji, three of them enforced. Tom Jordan and Jamie Ritchie were both injured in the game in Suva and will miss the Samoa match. Stafford McDowall replaces Jordan at inside centre and Andy Onyeama-Christie comes in for Ritchie at blindside flanker.

In addition, Darcy Graham is unavailable after being called up by the British and Irish Lions and his place on the wing goes to Arron Reed.

There are two other changes, as Rory Hutchinson replaces Cam Redpath at outside centre and Gregor Brown comes in for Marshall Sykes in the second row. Sykes drops to the bench.

New Samoa coach Tusi Pisi has included six uncapped players in his 23, including Jacob Umaga, the Benetton fly-half who won a cap for England in 2021 but has now switched allegiance.

Samoa: 15. Latrell Ah Kiong; 14. Tuna Tuitama, 13. Duncan Paia’aua, 12. Henry Taefu, 11. Tomasi Alosio; 10. Jacob Umaga, 9. Melani Matavao; 1. Akpi Seiuli, 2. Pita Anae-Ah Sue, 3. Michael Ala’alatoa, 4. Benjamin Petaia Nee-Nee, 5. Samuel Slade, 6. Theo McFarland (capt), 7. Jonah Mau’u, 8. Taleni Seu. Replacements: 16. Luteru Tolai, 17. Kaynan Sitiene-Tua, 18. Marco Fepuleai, 19. Michael Curry, 20. Niko Jones, 21. Iakopo Mapu, 22. Connor Tupai, 23. Rodney Iona.

Scotland: 15. Kyle Rowe; 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Rory Hutchinson, 12. Stafford McDowall, 11. Arron Reed; 10. Fergus Burke, 9. Jamie Dobie; 1. Rory Sutherland, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Elliot Millar Mills, 4. Gregor Brown, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Andy Onyeama-Christie , 7. Rory Darge (capt), 8. Matt Fagerson. Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Nathan McBeth, 18. Fin Richardson, 19. Cameron Henderson, 20. Marshall Sykes, 21. Ben Muncaster, 22. George Horne, 23. Adam Hastings.

Samoa v Scotland referee

Jordan Way from Australia is the match referee. His assistants will be Nic Berry of Australia and Tevita Rokovereni of Fiji. The TMO is Marius Jonker of South Africa.