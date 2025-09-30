Here is the latest predicted Scottish Premiership table - including the latest odds on Celtic, Hearts, and Rangers. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here is the latest predicted Scottish Premiership table - including the latest odds on Celtic, Hearts, and Rangers. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Predicted Scottish Premiership table 25/26: Hearts title chances assessed against Celtic, Rangers and Hibs

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 30th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

This is how the Scottish Premiership table is predicted to look come the end of the 25/26 season - including Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs latest title odds.

The Scottish Premiership has already delivered twists and turns, and we’re only just about to enter October.

Hearts are the early leaders, with champions Celtic hot on their tails, Rangers have only just won their first league game, and Aberdeen are yet to score a single goal after six games.

Newly promoted sides Falkirk and Livingston have found it tough going in the early weeks of the campaign, while Steven Pressley’s Dundee have just one win and looked certain to be embroiled in the battle to avoid relegation.

But will the table have a similar look when they league ends in May, or will things be shaken up as the season progresses, and how will each team fare come the end of the campaign?

Here is where every team is predicted to finish in the Scottish Premiership table come May*.

*All odds are offered SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Steven Pressley's side have been tipped for relegation back to the Scottish Championship, with title odds of 1000/1.

1. 12th: Dundee

Steven Pressley's side have been tipped for relegation back to the Scottish Championship, with title odds of 1000/1.

John McGlynn's side have just one win from their opening six games, and already face a battle to beat the drop. With odds of 1000/1, Falkirk are predicted to take the second relegation spot in the Scottish Premiership.

2. 11th: Falkirk

John McGlynn's side have just one win from their opening six games, and already face a battle to beat the drop. With odds of 1000/1, Falkirk are predicted to take the second relegation spot in the Scottish Premiership.

A strong start to the campaign has dissipated in recent weeks, with Livi now winless in five. They've shown enough to keep their heads above water, though, according to the bookies, with title odds of 1000/1.

3. 10th: Livingston

A strong start to the campaign has dissipated in recent weeks, with Livi now winless in five. They've shown enough to keep their heads above water, though, according to the bookies, with title odds of 1000/1.

Stuart Kettlewell's side have endured a topsy-turvy start to their campaign, losing just once but winning just once. They are expected to be safe against relegation, but are not tipped to trouble the top six, with title odds of 1000/1.

4. 9th: Kilmarnock

Stuart Kettlewell's side have endured a topsy-turvy start to their campaign, losing just once but winning just once. They are expected to be safe against relegation, but are not tipped to trouble the top six, with title odds of 1000/1.

