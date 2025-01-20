Full details ahead of Scottish Cup Dundee derby at Dens Park

The final tie of the Scottish Cup fourth round takes place on Monday night - and it’s a mouth-watering prospect at Dundee and Dundee United clash at Dens Park.

This is the first time since 2013 that the two teams from the City of Discovery have met in the Scottish Cup and all eyes will be on the match, which is guaranteed to bring drama.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Dundee and Dundee United do battle in the Scottish Cup on Monday night. | SNS Group

Dundee v Dundee Utd match details

The Scottish Cup fourth round match between Dundee and Dundee United takes place on Monday, January 20 at Dens Park, Dundee. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Dundee v Dundee Utd TV channel

Premier Sports have selected the match for live coverage and it will be screened on their Premier Sports 1 channel.

Dundee v Dundee Utd live stream

Premier Sports will put the match on the Premier Player on its website and also on the App.

Scottish Cup fifth round draw

The draw for the last 16 of the competition will take place straight after the Dundee derby. The winner of that match will be looking to join Hearts, Ayr United, Cove Rangers, Airdrieonians, Dunfermline Athletic, Aberdeen, Hamilton Accies, Hibs, St Mirren, Queen’s Park, Livingston, St Johnstone, holders Celtic, Raith Rovers and Rangers in the hat.

Dens Park will play host to the Scottish Cup derby. | SNS Group

Dundee v Dundee Utd team news

Dundee have injury concerns in the shape of Scott Fraser, Billy Koumetio, Ziyad Larkeche, Jordan McGhee, Javier Portales and Joe Shaughnessy.

Dundee United are set to complete the signing of Ruari Paton and Lewis Fiorini, but it remains to be seen if either will be involved at Dens Park.

Dundee v Dundee Utd referee and VAR