What channel is Dundee v Dundee Utd on? TV, live stream, team news and Scottish Cup draw details
The final tie of the Scottish Cup fourth round takes place on Monday night - and it’s a mouth-watering prospect at Dundee and Dundee United clash at Dens Park.
This is the first time since 2013 that the two teams from the City of Discovery have met in the Scottish Cup and all eyes will be on the match, which is guaranteed to bring drama.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Dundee v Dundee Utd match details
The Scottish Cup fourth round match between Dundee and Dundee United takes place on Monday, January 20 at Dens Park, Dundee. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Dundee v Dundee Utd TV channel
Premier Sports have selected the match for live coverage and it will be screened on their Premier Sports 1 channel.
Dundee v Dundee Utd live stream
Premier Sports will put the match on the Premier Player on its website and also on the App.
Scottish Cup fifth round draw
The draw for the last 16 of the competition will take place straight after the Dundee derby. The winner of that match will be looking to join Hearts, Ayr United, Cove Rangers, Airdrieonians, Dunfermline Athletic, Aberdeen, Hamilton Accies, Hibs, St Mirren, Queen’s Park, Livingston, St Johnstone, holders Celtic, Raith Rovers and Rangers in the hat.
Dundee v Dundee Utd team news
Dundee have injury concerns in the shape of Scott Fraser, Billy Koumetio, Ziyad Larkeche, Jordan McGhee, Javier Portales and Joe Shaughnessy.
Dundee United are set to complete the signing of Ruari Paton and Lewis Fiorini, but it remains to be seen if either will be involved at Dens Park.
Dundee v Dundee Utd referee and VAR
Matthew MacDermid will be in charge of proceedings at Dens Park and will be assisted by David Roome and Dougie Potter. Kevin Clancy is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Alan Mulvanny.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.