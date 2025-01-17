When is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw? Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

Everything you need to know ahead of the draw

The road to Hampden heats up this weekend as the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth round takes centre stage with top flight clubs entering for the first time.

A place in the last 16 of the 2024-25 competition is up for grabs with the action getting underway on Friday night as Highland League Brechin City host Hearts at Glebe Park in the live BBC Scotland clash.

Twelve ties then take place on Saturday with holders Celtic beginning their cup defence at home to Kilmarnock in the 5.30pm kick-off live on Premier Sports.

The rest of Saturday's matches take place at 3pm with Hibs v Clydebank and Elgin City v Aberdeen the standout fixtures in a list that also includes St Johnstone v Motherwell, Queen's Park v Montrose, Ross County v Livingston, Dumbarton v Airdrie, Cove Rangers v Forfar, Dunfermline v Stenhousemuir, Queen of the South v St Mirren, Hamilton v Musselburgh and Broxburn v Ayr United.

Two more ties take place on Sunday, starting with Falkirk v Raith Rovers live on Premier Sports in the 12pm kick-off before Rangers host Fraserburgh at 2.15pm live on BBC One Scotland.

The final tie of the round goes ahead on Monday evening as Dundee and Dundee United meet in a mouth-watering local derby at Dens Park shown live on Premier Sports with an 8pm kick-off. With no replays, all matches will be settled on the day with extra-time and penalties if required.

Attention will then turn to the draw for the fifth round. Here is everything you need to know...

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup trophy on display at Hampden Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group / SFA

When is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw?

The Scottish Cup fifth round draw will be made on Monday, January 20, 2025 and is scheduled to start after the conclusion of the Dundee derby at Dens Park.

Scottish Cup fifth round draw TV channel

The Scottish Cup fifth round draw will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 following the Dundee derby, expected sometime between 10-1030pm.

The draw will be shown live on the Premier Sports X social channel, as well as the Premier Sports website and app.