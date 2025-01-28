'Good deal': Scottish football star seals surprise Serie A move - and another player set to follow

Defender moves to Verona as Como close in on Valle

Hearts defender Daniel Oyegoke has completed his surprise move to Serie A side Hellas Verona.

Oyegoke joined Hearts from Brentford last summer and played 26 times for the Jambos under first Steven Naismith and then Neil Critchley.

Able to play at either right-back or centre-half, Verona - who currently sit 17th in the Italian top flight - identified the former Arsenal academy player as one of their transfer targets during the winter window and have secured his services in what is seen as a “good deal” for Hearts.

Daniel Oyegoke has left Hearts for Hellas Verona. | SNS Group

The terms of the transfer have not been disclosed by either club, and the move is subject to Scottish FA approval and international clearance.

Explaining the decision to sell Oyegoke, Hearts’ current head coach Critchley told the club’s website: “Daniel has shown improvement in the short period of time since his arrival at Hearts. I've enjoyed working with Dan over this short period, and we wish him well at his new club.

“It's a good move for him, it's a good deal for the club, and it makes sense for all parties involved. It opens up opportunities for other players to step forward as we enter an exciting second half of the season."

Oyegoke is set to be joined in Italy’s Serie A by Spanish left-back Alex Valle, who is currently on loan at Celtic but is poised to leave parent club Barcelona for Como.

Managed by former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, Como are keen to reinforce that area of the pitch and according to well-respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been brokered between all three parties.

Alex Valle has been on loan at Celtic but is set to join Como. | SNS Group

“Alex Valle’s medical at Como will take place on Wednesday, green light also from Barcelona,” Romano posted on his X account on the latest development on that deal.

Celtic are likely to sign another left-back to compete with Greg Taylor for the rest of the season as a result. They have been heavily linked with Scotland internationalist Kieran Tierney, who left Celtic for Arsenal in 2019 and is reported be close to a pre-contract agreement with his former club.

