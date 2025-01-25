Hearts receive transfer bid for player as Neil Critchley explains why team were 'off it'

Hearts not at their best despite 3-2 win over Kilmarnock

Hearts manager Neil Critchley revealed that defender Daniel Oyegoke was left out of his squad for the 3-2 win over Kilmarnock due to being the subject of a transfer bid.

Oyegoke has made 26 appearances for Hearts since arriving from Brentford for an undisclosed fee last summer with his game-time increasing following the appointment of Critchley in October.

However, his time at Tynecastle appears set to be short-lived with Critchley confirming that the club is negotiations with an unnamed European side over the sale of the 22-year-old right-back.

Hearts defender Daniel Oyegoke has been the subject of a transfer bid. | SNS Group

"We've had a bid from another club," the Hearts boss said. "The clubs are negotiating. It's close to being finalised but not completed. We'll see what happens in the next 24 to 48 hours."

Hearts moved up two places to ninth in the Scottish Premiership table with the victory over Kilmarnock with new signings Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart both netting on their home debut.

Kabangu put Hearts ahead early in the first-half and McCart restored the lead on 58 minutes shortly after Bobby Wales had drawn the visitors level. Jorge Grant then put Hearts 3-1 up before Fraser Murray pulled one back to set up a nervy finish with Craig Gordon making a vital save to deny David Watson an equaliser.

Hearts manager Neil Critchley during the 3-2 win over Kilmarnock at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Critchley admitted Hearts were not at their best and put some of his team's sluggishness down to being forced to cancel training on Friday due to Storm Eowyn as 100mph winds swept the country.

"We didn’t train yesterday for obvious reasons," he said. "Safety was paramount. It was the most horrific conditions I’ve ever encountered. I felt we were just half a yard off the pace a bit. That contributed to us not quite being what we normally are. We weren't quiet there today but you’d rather win and be slightly off it than lose.