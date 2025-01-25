Hearts receive transfer bid for player as Neil Critchley explains why team were 'off it'
Hearts manager Neil Critchley revealed that defender Daniel Oyegoke was left out of his squad for the 3-2 win over Kilmarnock due to being the subject of a transfer bid.
Oyegoke has made 26 appearances for Hearts since arriving from Brentford for an undisclosed fee last summer with his game-time increasing following the appointment of Critchley in October.
However, his time at Tynecastle appears set to be short-lived with Critchley confirming that the club is negotiations with an unnamed European side over the sale of the 22-year-old right-back.
"We've had a bid from another club," the Hearts boss said. "The clubs are negotiating. It's close to being finalised but not completed. We'll see what happens in the next 24 to 48 hours."
Hearts moved up two places to ninth in the Scottish Premiership table with the victory over Kilmarnock with new signings Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart both netting on their home debut.
Kabangu put Hearts ahead early in the first-half and McCart restored the lead on 58 minutes shortly after Bobby Wales had drawn the visitors level. Jorge Grant then put Hearts 3-1 up before Fraser Murray pulled one back to set up a nervy finish with Craig Gordon making a vital save to deny David Watson an equaliser.
Critchley admitted Hearts were not at their best and put some of his team's sluggishness down to being forced to cancel training on Friday due to Storm Eowyn as 100mph winds swept the country.
"We didn’t train yesterday for obvious reasons," he said. "Safety was paramount. It was the most horrific conditions I’ve ever encountered. I felt we were just half a yard off the pace a bit. That contributed to us not quite being what we normally are. We weren't quiet there today but you’d rather win and be slightly off it than lose.
"I didn’t think we were great," he added. "We’ve played better recently and when we lost here to Kilmarnock. We scored three goals, conceded two poor goals which has been unlike us in recent games. That was us six weeks ago so that’s something to keep working on. But we couldn’t finish the game off before the end and at 3-2 they could put the ball in the box and cause chaos. Other than Craig’s save we show a bit more assurance in seeing those results out."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.