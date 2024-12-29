Former Scottish top-flight manager ends 11-month dugout exile by landing 'perfect fit' job
Raith Rovers have turned to former Aberdeen boss Barry Robson as their new manager, confirming his appointment on Sunday evening.
The Stark’s Park hierarchy have moved swiftly to replace Neill Collins, who last weekend vacated his post in Kirkcaldy to take over at Sacramento Republic in the second tier of pro football in the United States.
Robson has been out of football management since being sacked as Aberdeen head coach in January. The 46-year-old former Scotland midfielder joins Raith with them currently sitting sixth in the Championship and on a three-game winning run.
On his appointment, Robson said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed as the manager of Raith Rovers, and I’m truly excited about the challenge ahead. The club’s potential is clear to see, and the vision shared by the board of directors during our discussions made this an opportunity I was eager to be part of.”
Raith chief executive Andrew Barrowman added: “On behalf of Raith Rovers Football Club, I am delighted to welcome Barry Robson as our new manager. Barry’s wealth of experience, both as a player and a coach, combined with his passion for the game, makes him the perfect fit for the next chapter of our journey.
“The board of directors and I have every confidence in his ability to lead the team with vision, determination, and professionalism. Barry’s knowledge around who we are as a club and the expectations that our loyal fanbase crave, separated him from an exceptional list of candidates.
“We know that success is a collective effort, and we urge our incredible supporters to rally behind Barry and the squad as we work together to achieve our ambitions. Your unwavering support makes all the difference, and we’re excited about what lies ahead for Raith Rovers under Barry’s leadership.
“Welcome to our club, Barry."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.