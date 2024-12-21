American side activates release clause for Rovers head coach

Raith Rovers are searching for their third manager of the 2024/25 campaign after Neill Collins’ departure for Sacramento Republic was confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

Collins was appointed Raith’s manager on September 3, taking over from Ian Murray, who was sacked in August by the Stark’s Park board. However, his 109-day tenure is over after American side Sacramento Republic, who play in the USL Championship, activated his release clause.

Collins ended his playing career with Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2018 and then was their head coach for five years. The 41-year-old has always harboured ambitions of returning to work in the United States.

The former Scotland B defender’s final match in charge was Friday night’s 2-1 win over Queen’s Park at Hampden, that leaves Rovers sixth in the second tier of Scottish football. Colin Cameron and John Potter will take temporary charge while Raith search for Collins’ successor.

Neill Collins has waved goodbye to Raith Rovers. | SNS Group

A statement from Raith read: “Last Sunday, we were informed that Sacramento Republic were prepared to activate the compensation clause in Neill’s contract to appoint him as their manager.

“We met with Neill to express our desire to retain him as manager, but he made it clear that his ambition has always been to return to the United States, and this opportunity was too good to turn down for him and his family.

“We would like to thank Neill for his dedication and commitment during his time at Raith Rovers, and we wish him every success in California with Sacramento Republic.