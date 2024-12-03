The TV companies have some limitations when it comes to selecting ties

The draw for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup was made on Monday night as all 12 Premiership teams entered the competition.

Holders Celtic were given a home tie against fellow Premiership club Kilmarnock, while last year’s runners-up Rangers are also at home and will welcome Highland League outfit Fraserburgh to Ibrox.

Hearts will also play opposition from the Highland League after being given an away tie against Brechin City, while Hibs are at home to West of Scotland side Clydebank.

The undoubted tie of the round, though, is a mouthwatering derby between Dundee and Dundee United at Dens Park, although the games between League 2 high-flyers Elgin City and Aberdeen, Queen of the South v St Mirren and Broxburn Athletic v Ayr United catch the eye.

Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty will renew rivalries in a Dundee derby. | SNS Group

The only other all top-flight encounter is between St Johnstone and Motherwell at McDiarmid Park.

Discussions will now be held as to which ties are screened live on television, with the fourth round scheduled to take place across the weekend on January 18.

This season, up to five matches can be picked by the Scottish Cup’s two broadcast partners, Premier Sports and BBC. Premier have the rights for three ties, while the BBC can select two.

Recent history would suggest that both Celtic v Kilmarnock and Rangers v Fraserburgh will be shown across the weekend, although they will have to be staged on separate days as the police will not allow the Old Firm to play at home on the same days.

With Hearts and Aberdeen pitted against lower-ranked teams away from home, it is likely that their matches will also be selected for coverage, while the Dundee derby has obvious appeal.

In previous seasons, Scottish Cup matches have been played on the Friday night to accommodate TV schedules, but Premiership and Champions League fixtures already in place preclude some teams from playing on certain days.

Rangers and Aberdeen meet on Wednesday, January 15, so the earliest that their ties can be played is Saturday, January 18 - a Friday night match is ruled out. Dundee and Celtic play the night before on Tuesday, January 14 and while they could, in theory, play on the Friday, their preference is likely to be a weekend slot for maximum preparation time.

Rangers will take on Fraserburgh at Ibrox. | SNS Group

It would therefore leave the authorities with limited options should they decide to start the fourth round on Friday, January 17.

A match on Monday, January 20 is also not out of the question, although Celtic v Kilmarnock could not be played on this day as Brendan Rodgers’ men have a Champions League tie at home to Young Boys on Wednesday, January 22.

Rangers are also in continental action that week as they play Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday, January 23.