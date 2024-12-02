Scottish Cup fourth round draw in full

Celtic will begin their Scottish Cup defence against Kilmarnock as the fourth round draw threw up plum Premiership ties for three non-league clubs and a huge derby clash.

The Hoops, who are bidding to lift the trophy for the third season in succession after victories in the previous two finals over Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Rangers, were handed a home tie against Derek McInnes' men in last night's draw, carried out by former Hearts manager Steven Naismith.

Rangers begin their Scottish Cup quest on home soil after Highland League side Fraserburgh landed a dream trip to Ibrox in a reverse of the 2018 fixture at the same stage of the competition which saw a Gers side managed by Graeme Murty claim a 3-0 win at Bellslea Park courtesy of a Josh Windass hat-trick.

West of Scotland side Clydebank have also been rewarded for reaching the fourth round with a trip to Easter Road to face Hibs, while Highland League leaders Brechin City, who dropped out of the SPFL after suffering relegation from League Two in 2021, will host Hearts at Glebe Park.

Steven Naismith (R) and Jane Lewis during the Scottish Cup Fourth Round draw after the third round match between East Kilbride and Falkirk at K Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The tie of the round, however, could take place at Dens Park after Dundee and Dundee United were drawn against each other in a repeat of the 2013 quarter-final at the same venue, which United won 2-1. The other all-Premiership affair will see St Johnstone host Motherwell.

Elgin City welcome north-east neighbours Aberdeen in what is a glamour tie for the current League Two leaders, while Ross County host Livingston and St Mirren travel to Queen of the South.

The draw was conducted live on BBC Scotland after Championship leaders Falkirk became the final side to book their place with a 3-1 win at East Kilbride. Alfredo Agyeman and Calvin Miller put the Bairns two up at half-time and although Scott Ferguson threw the Lowland League outfit a lifeline by pulling one back in the 87th minute, Callumn Morrison scored at the other end less than a minute later to kill off any hopes of a home comeback. The reward for Falkirk is a home tie against manager John McGlynn's former club, Raith Rovers.

The fourth-round matches will be played on the weekend of January 18 and 19.

Scottish Cup fourth round draw:

Dumbarton v Airdrie

Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic

Dundee v Dundee United

Dunfermline v Stenhousemuir

Falkirk v Raith Rovers

St Johnstone v Motherwell

Queen's Park v Montrose

Ross County v Livingston

Hibs v Clydebank

Rangers v Fraserburgh

Brechin City v Hearts

Queen of the South v St Mirren

Hamilton Accies v Musselburgh Athletic

Elgin City v Aberdeen

Broxburn Athletic v Ayr United