Coveted Scottish midfielder lands prestigious football writers' award

Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller has been named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year for 2024/25 campaign.

Miller fended off competition from Hearts striker James Wilson and Kilmarnock duo David Watson and Bobby Wales for the award, which is voted for by Scottish journalists.

The 18-year-old has impressed as captain of Motherwell this season and has been linked with a move to many clubs, including Celtic. He also earned his first call-up to the Scotland squad back in March.

Miller noted the strength of this year’s shortlist, which includes last year’s winner Watson, and said it was proud moment to be heralded for his performances this season.

Miller said: “These players have al had outstanding seasons and careers so far. Look at David last year, winning al the awards. I’m close with David and speak to him quite a lot. James has had an incredible season getting his Scotland caps. And Bobby has got his move to Swansea and done really well.

Proud moment for Miller

“There are people outside the shortlist who have also had good years. You want to have young Scottish players coming through. To win out of all these players is a really proud moment and one I don't take for granted.”