Celtic set for huge SWPL title blow with key player close to WSL switch

The Celtic title winner has been linked with a move to the Women’s Super League this month.

Celtic defender Caitlin Hayes is closing in on a move to Women’s Super League (WSL) outfit Brighton and Hove Albion, The Scotsman understand.

A pivotal member of the Hoops side since joining in September 2020, the Seagulls have identified the The Republic Of Ireland internationalist as one of their top January targets, with talks now believed to be at an advance stage between all parties for an imminent transfer.

Hayes’ departure in this window would be a huge blow to Celtic’s hopes of retaining their Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) crown, with the reigning champions currently occupying fifth position in the SWPL, and trailing league leaders Glasgow City by six points.

Linked with moves to England, Spain and America in the opening weeks of the January transfer window, Hayes started the club’s 2-1 SWPL Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers on Sunday. Celtic head coach Elena Sadiku had hoped to keep Hayes at the club for the rest of the season, but the overtures of the WSL appear to be too strong.

Speaking last week on the speculation surrounding Hayes, Sadiku said: “Caitlin is here and will continue to play for the rest of season. I believe she is going to be here. If her agent has something to do with the rumours then that’s up to them but I have not heard anything. She is here and she is playing for Celtic.”

Hayes agreed a new three-year deal with the club just 18 months ago, and the ex-Lewes player has developed into a huge fans’ favourite during her time at the club. She has also become a regular starter for the Republic of Ireland national team, earning 17 caps after first making her international debut against Northern Ireland in September 2023.

