Out-of-form Aberdeen keen to land another No 9

What to make of Aberdeen right now. After a dazzling start to the season, keeping pace with champions Celtic at the top of the Premiership until late November, they are now on a 14-game winless run in the league.

Still in the mix for Europe in fourth place, Aberdeen do need to pick up their form. Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Hibs led to an angry post-match interview from manager Jimmy Thelin, where the commitment from some of his players was questioned. The usually mild-mannered Swede wants a response.

He also wants new players. Having already brought in four new faces and spent more than £1 million the process, it is unlikely the Aberdeen hierarchy will stop there.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin wants a striker. | SNS Group

Latvian defender Kristers Tobers and Danish full-back Alexander Jensen have come in on permanent deals, with Spurs defender Alfie Dorrington and Preston winger Jeppe Okkels also arriving on loan. The focus has now shifted to further up the pitch, with striker now a priority area.

Goals have dried up for Kevin Nisbet, Ester Sokler, Duk and Pape Gueye, therefore Thelin has asked for another No 9. Aberdeen were understood to be interested in AC Milan starlet Marko Lazetic, 21, who has been on loan with FC Backa Topola in his homeland. However, their interest has reportedly cooled due to potential visa and work permit complications.

It means that Aberdeen will continue to scour the market for another striker before Monday’s 11pm deadline. Palestinian internationalist Oday Dabbagh is the latest name to be linked, with the Daily Record reporting that the Charleroi man is on their radar.

They could also look at options in central midfield. The Dons are believed to be firm admirers of Dundee’s Lyall Cameron, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Rangers have also been credited with an interest in the Scotland Under-21 starlet.

Angus MacDonald has been linked with a move to Exeter City. | SNS Group

In terms of exits, left-back James McGarry has already departed to Greek side Athens Kallithea, while youngsters Alfie Stewart and Alfie Bavidge have gone on loan to Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Centre-half Angus MacDonald, who was not in the squad for the trip to Hibs, is reportedly closing in on a move to Exeter City. His departure could spark a further recruit in central defence.