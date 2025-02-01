Change of strip makes no difference for Dons

Abject Aberdeen, where is thy sting? Memo to the Pittodrie hierarchy: When playing against a team with a player called Nectar in the ranks, it might be a good idea not to wear a black and gold change strip known as the wasp kit.

Nectar Triantis found the sweet spot to set Hibs on their way and Nicky Cadden doubled the lead with a little help from his brother Chris – and maybe Dwight Gayle – shortly after half time.

Football, eh? The Caddens were united in less sweet harmony earlier in the season. They became surely the first pair of twins to suffer the indignity of being replaced in a double substitution in the opening half of a top-flight game when they were withdrawn with ten-man Hibs 3-1 down against Dundee.

Hibs winger Nicky Cadden scores to make it 2-0 over Aberdeen at Easter Road. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) | SNS Group

This was a rather more memorable affair for the family as they became possibly the first twins to combine to score a Scottish top-flight goal, although it seems Gayle might have got a touch to the assist to slightly spoil things.

Whatever happened beforehand, Nicky met the ball with his head three minutes after half-time despite wearing a facemask after breaking his nose a fortnight earlier against Motherwell. “I think that’s why it went in,” joked manager David Gray afterwards.

The scorer got to celebrate twice after a long VAR check returned the news that all was good, with Aberdeen already braced to expect the worst. Ashes to ashes, wing-back to wing-back. The loss of a goal so soon after the re-start was a hammer blow the visitors could not recover from, although they also looked unable to overcome the one-goal deficit. Triantis stooped to head in after 24 minutes after Josh Campbell had turned Martin Boyle’s corner back across goal.

The result was further confirmation that Aberdeen have lost their way to quite a remarkable extent. Many have identified around 9.45pm on Tuesday 26 November as being the exact moment when things began to slide for Jimmy Thelin’s side, when they were denied an Easter Road win by Rocky Bushiri’s last-gasp equaliser in an epic encounter.

Nectarios Triantis celebrates after putting Hibs ahead against Aberdeen at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Similarly, Hibs’ rise has been dated to that intervention. They have since won a further 24 points, which sees them now tucked in behind Aberdeen in fifth place. They were bottom and trailing the Pittodrie side by 22 points after their last meeting here.

When once Thelin could do no wrong, now it seems whatever he does makes no difference. Change kit, new players, same old(ish) Aberdeen. “Sheep are falling apart again!” chorused the home fans after Triantis had continued his goalscoring spree. Having never scored in his senior career prior to netting the winner against Kilmarnock shortly after Christmas, he has now scored three times in six games.

As for Aberdeen, what is going on? Even a penalty appeal on 70 minutes that went as far as Don Robertson being sent to his monitor brought no relief. Unusually in such circumstances, the referee stuck with his original decision, rightly so. The ball seemed to strike Bushiri too high up his arm.

On-loan Spurs defender Alfie Dorrington came in for his first Aberdeen start in place of Slobodan Rubezic. That switch actually occurred five minutes before half-time of the previous weekend’s game against St Mirren, when the Serbian asked to come off. He was included on the bench amid reports of a move to a Turkish club.

Dorrington kept his place next to another newish signing Kristers Tobers but Aberdeen could not keep the back door shut and again failed to make significant inroads in attack, where Pape Gueye toiled to little effect.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected at full time after the 2-0 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Former Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet came on to loud jeers from the home fans but could not instigate a revival. His first contribution was to slash a cross into the away stand. He also blazed over with two minutes left from eight yards out.

Although Aberdeen finished the game pressing Hibs, it was hardly an onslaught in front of their own fans one might have expected from a side trying desperately to get back into things. Indeed, Hibs substitute Kieron Bowie had the last chance, firing into Ross Doohan’s midriff.

