Aberdeen cannot put finger on Rangers collapse as one player given extra motivation to down Hearts

Dons know they were too passive in second half against Rangers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was no sugarcoating Aberdeen’s 2-2 draw at home to Rangers.

Despite being down to ten men, the visitors battled back from 2-0 down at Pittodrie to put a dent in Aberdeen’s charge towards third place in the Premiership. They are now fifth in league, three points behind Hibs with an inferior goal difference by 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full-back Alexander Jensen summed up the mood afterwards. “It feels like two points lost,” he said. “When you go into that second half 2-0 up and they're one man down, yes, it's frustrating that we're not getting three points from this game.

“I think we became passive in the second half. We should have kept attacking and going for that third goal. We should learn from this and just be better when we’re 2-0 up. Keep attacking and go for that third goal.

Alexander Jensen challenges Rangers' Findlay Curtis during Aberdeen's 2-2 draw. | SNS Group

“We talked about in the half-time that we should keep attacking and do what we do. I don't know why we became that passive in the second half and became more possessive. Of course, we created some chances, but we could have created more. I don't know why we didn't just continue.”

Aberdeen cannot wallow for long. They have an important Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts on Saturday lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re improving as a team,” continued Jensen. “I just think we have to continue with the good things we're doing and focus on that. It's a semi-final and we want to go to the final. It's an important one.”

Aberdeen’s big opportunity

“It's an opportunity to get a trophy and to get to a final. The rest of the season we just have to take one game at a time and see how far it can take us. I think we still can improve. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Saturday’s date at the national stadium will be extra special for Jensen given that he will have some visitors over from his native Denmark for the game. “Yes, my mum and dad and my little brother are coming,” he added. “That's going to be nice.”