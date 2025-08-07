What channel is Partizan Belgrade v Hibs? TV and live stream details for Conference League clash
Hibs will look to keep their European aspirations alive when they travel to Serbia to face Partizan Belgrade in the Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.
David Gray’s men were knocked out of the Europa League last week in heartbreaking fashion after losing to a last-minute wonder goal against Danish side Midtjylland.
Hibs had battled to a 1-1 draw at the MCH Arena in Herning and took the return leg at Easter Road to extra-time with the same scoreline only to concede in the 119th minute as penalties loomed.
The defeat dropped Hibs into the Conference League where they must make it through two ties to reach the league phase of the UEFA third tier competition.
First up is a trip to Belgrade for the first leg of their third qualifying round clash where a hostile reception is expected from the 30,000 home crowd. The aim for Gray and his players will be to keep themselves in the tie ahead of the return leg in Edinburgh next week.
Hibs travel in positive mood after opening their Premiership campaign with a 2-1 win at Dundee on Sunday while Partizan have collected maximum points from their opening two league games. They also defeated Ukrainian side Oleksandriya in the previous round of the Conference League after losing their Europa League second qualifying round tie to AEK Larnaca of Cyprus.
Partizan Belgrade v Hibs match details
The Conference League third qualifying round first leg fixture takes place at Partizan Stadion, Belgrade, on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.
Partizan Belgrade v Hibs TV channel
The match has not been selected for TV broadcast in the UK, but is available to watch online.
Partizan Belgrade v Hibs live stream
The match is available to watch via pay-per-view service with SolidSport. A match pass costs £12 and can be purchased via the Hibs SolidSport channel.
Partizan Belgrade v Hibs - what happens next
The winner of the tie will progress to the play-off round of the Conference League where a place in the league phase of the competition will be at stake. The losers of the Europa League third qualifying round tie between Legia Warsaw and AEK Larnaca lie in wait with the first leg on Thursday, August 21 with the return a week later on Thursday, August 28.
Partizan Belgrade v Hibs team news
Hibs will add new signing Grant Hanley to the squad with the Scotland defender eligible to face Partizan just 48 hours after his Easter Road unveiling. Nicky Cadden is a doubt after missing the weekend win over Dundee with an injury picked up against Midtjylland while skipper Joe Newell is still working his way back to full fitness after a long-running groin issue.
