How to watch Partizan Belgrade v Hibs

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs will look to keep their European aspirations alive when they travel to Serbia to face Partizan Belgrade in the Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

David Gray’s men were knocked out of the Europa League last week in heartbreaking fashion after losing to a last-minute wonder goal against Danish side Midtjylland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs had battled to a 1-1 draw at the MCH Arena in Herning and took the return leg at Easter Road to extra-time with the same scoreline only to concede in the 119th minute as penalties loomed.

The defeat dropped Hibs into the Conference League where they must make it through two ties to reach the league phase of the UEFA third tier competition.

First up is a trip to Belgrade for the first leg of their third qualifying round clash where a hostile reception is expected from the 30,000 home crowd. The aim for Gray and his players will be to keep themselves in the tie ahead of the return leg in Edinburgh next week.

Hibs travel in positive mood after opening their Premiership campaign with a 2-1 win at Dundee on Sunday while Partizan have collected maximum points from their opening two league games. They also defeated Ukrainian side Oleksandriya in the previous round of the Conference League after losing their Europa League second qualifying round tie to AEK Larnaca of Cyprus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partizan Belgrade host Hibs in the Conference League third qualifying round first leg on Thursday. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Partizan Belgrade v Hibs match details

The Conference League third qualifying round first leg fixture takes place at Partizan Stadion, Belgrade, on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.

Partizan Belgrade v Hibs TV channel

The match has not been selected for TV broadcast in the UK, but is available to watch online.

Partizan Belgrade v Hibs live stream

The match is available to watch via pay-per-view service with SolidSport. A match pass costs £12 and can be purchased via the Hibs SolidSport channel.

Partizan Belgrade v Hibs - what happens next

The winner of the tie will progress to the play-off round of the Conference League where a place in the league phase of the competition will be at stake. The losers of the Europa League third qualifying round tie between Legia Warsaw and AEK Larnaca lie in wait with the first leg on Thursday, August 21 with the return a week later on Thursday, August 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partizan Belgrade v Hibs team news