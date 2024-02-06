Affectionally nicknamed 'Colin', Warnock has never held back in his opinions on officials, opposition players and football ownership so his stint at Pittodrie, however long or short it may be, is certain to be memorable.
Here are 15 of Neil Warnock's best quotes.
1. On the art of management...
"But the art of management has not changed. The art of it is still 80 to 90 per cent man-management. It is just a matter of getting the best out of what you have got." Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group
2. On modern management...
"People talk about flip charts, tactic boards and other rubbish like that. But the truth is that as a manager you just need to get the best out of the players at your disposal."
3. On downloading music...
"I tried to download a jazz album this week and ended up getting some tracks four times, some once, some three times; in total I ended up with 50 tracks. I don't know how I did it." Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
4. On links to him managing Scotland...
"I would like to apologise to anyone who has put a bet on me becoming the next Scotland manager." Photo: Lewis Storey