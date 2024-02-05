All the latest headlines across Scottish football this Monday morning – with a managerial appointment set to kick off a busy week:

Warnock on brink of Aberdeen job

Neil Warnock is expected to be named the interim manager of Aberdeen until the end of the season. The 75-year-old was spotted arriving into the north-east last night and will put the finishing touches to his Pittodrie move today. The former Huddersfield boss could be in the dugout for tomorrow night’s Premiership clash against Rangers at Ibrox.

Jose Cifuentes is expected to leave Rangers for Brazil.

Lawrie gives Warnock a big offer

Warnock’s imminent arrival has captured the imagination of Dons supporters in the north-east, with former Open champion and Aberdeen supporter Paul Lawrie offering the Englishman a round of golf. His move to Pittodrie even got Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher talking, with the ex-Liverpool defender wishing Warnock well after an exchange on social media platform X.

Ciftuentes set for Rangers exit

Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes is set to leave Ibrox after just six months at the club. The Ecuadorian moved to Scotland from the MLS last summer but has failed to make a big impact in Glasgow. Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro have reportedly agreed a loan deal until the end of the season for the 24-year-old.

Norwich boss explains Idah exit

Norwich manager David Wagner has explained why he has let striker Adam Idah go on loan to Celtic. The Irish forward got an assist on his debut against Aberdeen and Wagner said: “We have to say after Adam made his point clear that he likes to go on loan, for me what was clear that when we can find an alternative it makes no sense to keep someone who is desperate to go on loan. I totally respect Adam’s decision and his thoughts. At the right moment I backed this because our aims and targets are too high and we have to have a group who's committed 100 per cent. The chance popped up quite late to get maybe Sydney (van Hooijdonk) on loan, and then with an option to buy as well, so it was the perfect scenario. I got Adam’s point. And this is why I backed this decision. Even if I would have been fine if he wanted to stay and fight for his spot.”

