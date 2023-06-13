Kyogo Furuhashi
Celtic have already lost Ange Postecoglou this summer, the Australian moving to the Premier League to become the new Tottenham Hotspur boss. Naturally, speculation has surfaced regarding the likes of Reo Hatate and countryman Furuhashi following. The latter swept up the player of the year awards after 34 goals in 44 domestic matches. Kyogo is an incredible opportunist in the final third, down to his excellent movement, awareness and his ability to see into the future almost in terms of how the game is going to unfold and where the ball is going to fall. The striker is said to be attracting interest from around Europe for his goal-scoring exploits. With two years left on his deal and how important he is to the Scottish champions, it would likely take a significant fee.
Leighton Clarkson
The midfielder was pivotal to Aberdeen's third-place finish this past season. He has hinted that he will return to Pittodrie with an eight-game European campaign on the horizon. Liverpool are willing to sell the 21-year-old which means there is set to be plenty of competition from English Championship clubs as well as reported interest from at least one other Scottish Premiership side. He made 15 goal contributions at Aberdeen.
Alex Cochrane
One of the most improved players at Hearts, capable of playing at left-back, wing-back and even as part of a back three. Went from a solid first-team player to a key first-team star. Strong, powerful and technically sound he is someone English clubs may look at as an attractive proposition, especially with him being only 23 years of age. Is one of Hearts’ most sell-able assets.
Cyriel Dessers
Rangers are closing in on one striker in Sam Lemmers but will be aiming to add more fire power. One of those strongly linked has been Nigerian international Dessers who is available after his Italian side Cremonese were relegated from Serie A. He has a proven track record in the Netherlands, including an impressive spell with Dutch giants Feyenoord.
Kevin van Veen
The most important player to one Premiership team this past season, ensuring Motherwell were able to get away from relegation trouble. He finished the season with 14 goals in the final 11 matches, netting in each fixture. He has been open regarding his future and that he will consider a move with one year left on his deal. The 31-year-old is reported to have agreed terms with Dutch side Groningen.
Glen Kamara
Rangers are said to have slapped a £5million price tag on the midfielder. The Finnish international has attracted plenty of attention in the past and still has two years left on his deal. He spoke about his future recently, saying “time will tell” over his future this summer. Michael Beale has already made three midfielder signings since taking over and could add a fourth in Jose Cifuentes.