Scottish Premiership clubs have already started shaping their squads for next season and activity will only increase when the transfer window opens on Wednesday, June 14. The Scotsman picks out some of the high-profile moves which could happen, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic have already lost Ange Postecoglou this summer, the Australian moving to the Premier League to become the new Tottenham Hotspur boss. Naturally, speculation has surfaced regarding the likes of Reo Hatate and countryman Furuhashi following. The latter swept up the player of the year awards after 34 goals in 44 domestic matches. Kyogo is an incredible opportunist in the final third, down to his excellent movement, awareness and his ability to see into the future almost in terms of how the game is going to unfold and where the ball is going to fall. The striker is said to be attracting interest from around Europe for his goal-scoring exploits. With two years left on his deal and how important he is to the Scottish champions, it would likely take a significant fee.

Leighton Clarkson

The midfielder was pivotal to Aberdeen's third-place finish this past season. He has hinted that he will return to Pittodrie with an eight-game European campaign on the horizon. Liverpool are willing to sell the 21-year-old which means there is set to be plenty of competition from English Championship clubs as well as reported interest from at least one other Scottish Premiership side. He made 15 goal contributions at Aberdeen.

Alex Cochrane

One of the most improved players at Hearts, capable of playing at left-back, wing-back and even as part of a back three. Went from a solid first-team player to a key first-team star. Strong, powerful and technically sound he is someone English clubs may look at as an attractive proposition, especially with him being only 23 years of age. Is one of Hearts’ most sell-able assets.

Cyriel Dessers

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi will no doubt attract interest this summer - and possible Reo Hatate as well. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers are closing in on one striker in Sam Lemmers but will be aiming to add more fire power. One of those strongly linked has been Nigerian international Dessers who is available after his Italian side Cremonese were relegated from Serie A. He has a proven track record in the Netherlands, including an impressive spell with Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Kevin van Veen

The most important player to one Premiership team this past season, ensuring Motherwell were able to get away from relegation trouble. He finished the season with 14 goals in the final 11 matches, netting in each fixture. He has been open regarding his future and that he will consider a move with one year left on his deal. The 31-year-old is reported to have agreed terms with Dutch side Groningen.

Glen Kamara

Alex Cochrane is one of Hearts' most sell-able assets. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)