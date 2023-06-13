Rangers transfers: Beale closes in on 4th signing, Ibrox star addresses future, EPL duo want target

No Scottish Premiership side has been busier in preparation for the transfer window opening on June 14 than Rangers. Michael Beale’s side have already agreed deals with three players with more likely to follow, while others are set to exit.

Closing in on 4th signing

Sam Lammers is set to become Rangers’ fourth summer signing in a £3million deal from Atalanta, joining Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland and Dujon Sterling. He will arrive three years after he signed for the Italian side in a deal worth upwards of €9milion. He has spent the last two seasons on loan, first with Eintracht Frankfurt then with Sampdoria and Empoli in Serie A. According to The Herald, the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2027. Lammers started his career with PSV and had his best season on loan at Heerenveen, scoring 16 Eredivisie goals in 31 appearances.

Kamara to exit

Finnish international midfielder Glen Kamara could be set to depart with Rangers reportedly setting a price tag of £5million. Kamara addressed comments from Michael Beale which suggested the door was open for him to leave. The £50,000 signing from Dundee told Finnish podcast Pallokerho: “I feel like I know where I’m at in my head and he knows it too. I’m not going to say anything, time will tell I guess. Can you assume I’m seriously considering a move? No comment. How do I reflect on my time there? It’s been amazing. Four-and-a-half years I'll have spent there come this summer.” The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his deal at Ibrox. The 50-cap Finnish international has helped the side win the Scottish Premiership title and Scottish Cup.

Tillman competition

Rangers are set to face competition to sign American international Malik Tillman. The 21-year-old had a successful season at Ibrox on loan from Bayern Munich, winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year after scoring 12 goals and setting up five more across 43 competitions. It is understood Rangers have a £5million option to make the deal permanent but the player is attracting interest from Premier League duo Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, according to the Daily Mail.