Celtic and Aberdeen continued their race at the top of the Scottish Premiership with wins over Motherwell (3-0) and Dundee United (1-0) respectively, as Rangers nervously navigated the test of St Mirren with a 2-1 win at Ibrox.

There was last-minute joy for St Johnstone after experienced forward Nicky Clark scored a 90th-minute winner to help them a dramatic 2-1 away win at Dundee. There was late joy for Ross County too, as the unfortunate Joe Wright saw his own goal condemn Kilmarnock to a 2-1 defeat at Dingwall.

Of course, there was the expected drama at Easter Road too, with the first Edinburgh derby of the season taking place on Sunday. Hearts had 17-year-old James Wilson to thank after he rescued a late point for the Jambos with an 86th-minute equaliser. For Hibs, their record of just one league win in nine means they remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership for another week.

But who were the league’s top individual performers this weekend? Which players that deserve all the praise for their weekend displays? Who turned up to ensure their teams emerged victorious?

Here are the XI players who were the best performing players at the weekend, using ratings from popular statistics website FotMob and a 4-3-3 formation, with live photos from the weekend’s matches.

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic The Celtic stopper kept his seventh clean sheet of the league season at Motherwell. Rated at 8.0 for his performance, the Danish international made two saves, 12 recoveries and had a 96% passing accuracy. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston - Celtic The Canadian full-back is turning into a goal machine this season, getting on the score sheet for the third time in the 3-0 win over Motherwell. He's in the team of the week again thanks to his 8.7 rating, 88% passing accuracy, 75% of tackles won and 100% of his aerial duels won. Another outstanding display for Johnston. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Alex Gogic - St Mirren May have end up on the losing side this weekend, but his 8.0 ranking gets him into this team. Scored a bullet header to equalise in the 2-1 loss to Rangers, won 75% of his aerial duels, 100% of his tackles, made seven clearances and five interceptions. | SNS Group Photo Sales