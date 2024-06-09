Rangers fans endured another season of frustration in 23/24 as Philippe Clement’s charges were beaten to both the Scottish Premiership title and Scottish Cup by arch rivals Celtic.

A disastrous start under previous head coach Michael Beale left the Belgian little room for error and, despite an uplift in form, the Gers still ended a disappointing eight points behind their rivals come the end of the campaign.

This summer’s recruitment will be a huge one for the club, with a big turnover of players expected at Ibrox. Rangers hope to revamp the squad following seasons of stagnation, and the club have already confirmed the departure of five long-serving stars, including John Lundstram and Borna Barisic, who were reported to earn £26,000 and £22,000 a week respectively.

But how much room will the Gers have to manoeuvre in the transfer market? How much is their weekly wage budget? We look at the Rangers players with the highest and lowest weekly salary according to SalarySport*.

*Recent signing Jefte is not included in the list due to no information on his contract being made available.

Cole McKinnon The Gers youngster made sporadic first team appearances last year and is reported to earn £1,400 per week.

Adam Devine The young Rangers full-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Motherwell, though vowed to return to Ibrox to fight for a first team spot this coming season. He earns a reported weekly salary of £2,500.

Bailey Rice Rated highly by previous manager Michael Beale, the youngster has an exciting future ahead of him. He earns a reported wage of £3,500 per week.