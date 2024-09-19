Saints chief hopes to be back by Christmas as he undergoes treatment

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb has revealed that he is being treated for head and neck cancer.

The 53-year-old American took over the Perth club this summer from Geoff Brown and unveiled major plans to make the Saints a success. However, in an open letter to St Johnstone fans, he explained that he will need to take a back seat from his "active role" at McDiarmid Park as he undergoes chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

St Johnstone parted company with manager Craig Levein earlier this week and Webb expects to have a new head coach in place before he steps away from the day-to-day running of the Premiership outfit. He plans to lead the search for Levein's successor and will then leave Saints in the hands of CEO Fran Smith as he fights back to full health. Webb expects to be back at McDiarmid Park in December, saying the prognosis for his battle with cancer is "very good".

In a statement released on the St Johnstone website, Webb wrote: "I have sad news to share. I have been diagnosed with head and neck cancer and have started chemotherapy and radiation. On the bright side, the prognosis is very good.

"Since taking majority ownership of the club in July, I have taken an active role as owner and chairman. In a few weeks, the doctors tell me I will not be able to continue that active role. Prior to that date, we will have all of our top priorities in good shape, including the installation of our new head coach/manager. Indeed, I will be leading the effort to select our new coach in the coming days.

"Fortunately, when I am forced to reduce my role, the club will be in good hands with the capable leadership of our board, executives and dedicated employees. CEO Fran Smith will serve as acting chairman while I take medical leave. I should be back by December. I have requested that work on our priorities and improvements continue unabated. We've made a great start and we cannot pause now.

"I will not see you in Perth for some time. Several of my co-investors will be attending games this autumn, however, and I will be staying informed. I will be watching Saints TV for every game and upload. I look forward to my return to McDiarmid Park at the earliest opportunity!

"In closing, let me pass along my sincere thanks for your warm welcome to the Saints family. After the love and support of my family and friends, my optimism and excitement for St Johnstone is the thing that most gives me the fighting spirit to take on this medical challenge. Come on you Saints!"