Scottish football news: Hibs' cash hope, Aberdeen ace eyes EPL move, Celtic hitman opens up on SPFL

We round up some of the main headlines this morning in Scottish football …

Johnson’s hope for Hibs sell-on

Hibs manager Lee Johnson believes Ryan Porteous’ recent performances for Scotland have backed up his £20million price-tag of the former Easter Road defender. Now at Watford following his January move south, Porteous impressed in Tuesday’s victory over Spain and Johnson said: “He probably already is [worth that],” said Johnson. “If someone big came in for him now then what’s the price? Often it depends what environment you put them in. On an international stage, against Spain, there is that realistic value. And, I hope he does go for big money because of our sell-on!” – Full story here

Miovski wants move to England

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous celebrates with Grant Hanley after victory over Spain.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski says he has his sights set on a move to the English Premier League. Fresh from scoring for North Macedonia against the Faroe Islands, Miovski said: "My goal is to continue in a club from the best five (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France) leagues in Europe, and if I could choose one, it would definitely be the English Premier League. Every player's goal is to reach the highest level in football, and the English Premier League attracts me due to the fact that it is the most attractive and watched league in the world. I am a huge fan of Real Madrid, but from the English clubs I follow and support Manchester United."

McGinn sets Scotland record straight

John McGinn had no qualms about Scotland wasting time during their momentous win over Spain on Tuesday night as he addressed Spanish gripes about the Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park. “I did see the comments,” said McGinn. “I don’t really have a huge amount of reaction. “I wasn’t really sure that was something that could be targeted at us, falling about. Wasting time? Absolutely. If anyone expects us to go head-to-head with Spain in a tiki-taka battle for 90 minutes and expects us to come away with three points then there is absolutely no chance. So I think everyone needs to get a bit of realism about it, realise that we need to find a way to beat Spain and we managed to do it. The grass is a bit long, the pitch was a little bit sticky but it is in Scotland, not Spain. That’s the benefits of being the home team. I thought we handled the game well, maturely. Did we waste time a wee bit? Absolutely because we were winning from an early point. Were we rolling about in challenges? No, we were the same as the Spain players so I don’t really agree with that but Spain are a top team and I am sure they will be back.”

Kuol still in Hearts gang

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson expects Newcastle loanee Garang Kuol to get more game-time before the end of the season but admits that it has taken the 18-year-ol Australian time to develop. “He's probably not got as much game-time as he'd like,” said Neilson But we knew bringing him here, we spoke with Newcastle and a big development one for him coming here. I would like to give him more game-time and I'm sure it will come. “It’s European football, getting used to that and being away from home. He was an 18-year-old kid who has come away from Australia, plonked down in the UK and straight up to Edinburgh. He has taken time to develop. But I can definitely see him coming on with the defensive aspects of his game. I think we all knew that would be the area he’d need to develop. He’s a confident guy anyway, whether he scores or scores three goals he’ll still be the same, he wants the ball and wants to do well.” – Full story here

Oh hails Scottish football