Scottish football crowd trouble in spotlight as plans to tackle unruly fan behaviour set in motion

Public consultation to take place on football banning orders

A public consultation on football banning orders will take place following talks between the Scottish Government, police, football authorities and player and fan representatives.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance announced the plans after chairing a roundtable discussion also featuring representatives from Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Aberdeen.

The development came after both of the main football authorities - the Scottish Football Association and the Scottish Professional Football League - called for stronger action to deal with crowd issues.

A Partick Thistle fan with a yellow flare during the Premiership Play-Off quarter-final second leg match against Ayr United at Somerset Park, on May 09, 2025. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Constance said: “The vast majority of football fans behave responsibly. However, we need to look at what more can be done to address the very small minority who continue to create disorder.

“At the roundtable, I was pleased to see a strong shared will and commitment of partners, including football clubs and authorities, fans’ groups, football safety officers and councils, to work together to make football safer for fans, players and communities.

“We must all do everything possible, individually and collectively, to rid football of dangerous and harmful behaviours.

“We will publish a public consultation on Football Banning Orders legislation and how they can be effectively used to address disorder, in particular the reckless and illegal use of pyrotechnics at matches, and work closely with our partners to develop the consultation and consider next steps.”

Clubs last week accepted new rules at the SFA annual general meeting, which will allow for sanctions to be taken against them over issues at Scottish Cup matches. The tightened regulations follow similar changes in competitions run by the SPFL.

Pyrotechnics are set off during a William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and St Mirren at Celtic Park, on May 17, 2025. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Speaking last week, SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “We see, particularly at Hampden, if there’s significant pyro use, there are a large number of supporters that have to leave the stadium because of breathing difficulties, because of safety concerns, because kids are frightened and it’s those supporters that we need to look after.

“It needs us to do as much as we can along with the SPFL. It needs the clubs to do as much as they can. It needs the police and the stewarding teams on a match day to do as much as they can.

“It needs the Crown and the judiciary system to do as much as they can. It’s a real collaborative approach that’s required.”

Sanctions dished out

Celtic, Rangers and Motherwell were all sanctioned by the SPFL for fans’ pyrotechnic displays in the Premier Sports Cup latter stages last season, and the champions, Aberdeen and Partick Thistle were all hit with disciplinary notices over similar instances in league games towards the end of the season.

Other high-profile incidents late in the season included then Aberdeen player Jack Mackenzie being injured after part of a seat was thrown on to the Tannadice pitch, allegedly by a Dons supporter, and Livingston issuing a lifetime ban to a fan who allegedly spat at then Ross County assistant boss Carl Tremarco.

An SPFL statement last week added: “As well as club bans, unwelcome incidents such as these have unfortunately made it abundantly clear that there is a need for far more widespread use of football banning orders and we are encouraged by the progress being made in partnership with our clubs, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government.”

