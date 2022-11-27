Scottish Cup wrap: Darvel march on as history-making Stirling Uni eye up tie against Premiership opposition

Darvel sprung a surprise in the third round of the Scottish Cup with a 5-2 win away at League One outfit Montrose.

Darvel dressing room celebrations after winning 5-2 during a Scottish Cup third round match match against Montrose.

The big-spending West of Scotland League outfit were too strong for their hosts at Links Park, with Ian McShane (2), Cameron Eadie, Ross Caldwell and Andy Stirling on target for them in a thumping victory.

Stirling University became the first student team to reach the fourth round of the competition thanks to a 1-0 away at Albion Rovers. Euan McGill’s extra-time strike sealed their passage at the Exsel Group Stadium in Coatbridge. Captain James Berry said: “We played 120 minutes last weekend in the South Challenge Cup, 90 minutes midweek and another 120 minutes today. I think that says everything about the morale, the attitude and the work rate of our group of players – we are so together both on and off the pitch.

“To make history in the Scottish Cup is incredible and far eclipses everything I’ve achieved in the game to date. We can’t wait for the next round – a Premiership tie would be amazing!”

East of Scotland side Linlithgow Rose are also in the hat for the fourth round after a Mark Stowe penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Sauchie Juniors.

A number of senior teams avoided potential banana skins, though. Struggling Championship outfit Arbroath won 2-0 at Fraserburgh thanks to a double from Bobby Linn, Falkirk ran riot away at Wick Academy with a 6-0 demolition job, although Cove Rangers went one better with a 7-0 thrashing of Dunipace United. Raith Rovers were comfortable 3-0 victors at home to Auchinleck Talbot, Hamilton Accies overcame East Kilbride 4-0 at home and Stenhousemuir won 3-1 away at Formartine United. Elgin City had to dig deep away at Hill of Beath Hawthorn, hanging on to a 2-1 lead at Keirs Park with ten men.

Elsewhere, in-form League One leaders Dunfermline Athletic progressed with a 4-0 win over Forfar Athletic, Inverness Caledonian Thistle edged past Stirling Albion 3-2 in the Highlands, Partick Thistle swatted aside Kelty Hearts 3-0, Morton won 4-1 against Queen of the South and Queen’s Park triumphed 3-0 at Peterhead.

In the late match, Dumbarton won 3-1 against Clyde at Broadwood.

The fourth round draw takes place on Monday evening at the conclusion of Ayr United v Pollock.