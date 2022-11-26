It may feel like Scottish football is in cold storage due to the World Cup, but that is far from the truth as one of the oldest competitions in the world takes centre stage this weekend.

The final of the Scottish Cup will be played in June this year.

The third round of the Scottish Cup began on Friday night, with Alloa Athletic edging out Open Goal Broomhill on penalties to advance to the next stage. A further 18 ties take place on Saturday before the third round concludes in front of the TV cameras when Ayr United face Pollock on Monday night. All the teams will be hoping to be in the hat for the fourth-round draw and potentially land a glamour tie, because it is at this stage that the 12 cinch Premiership teams enter the tournament.

When is the Scottish Cup fourth round draw?

The draw takes place on Monday, November 28 at the conclusion of Ayr’s match against Pollock. That game kicks off at 7.45pm and is live on the BBC Scotland channel.

Which teams are in it?

The 12 cinch Premiership clubs – Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Motherwell, Rangers, Ross County, St Johnstone and St Mirren – will be joined by the winners of the weekend’s third-round ties.

When do the fourth-round matches take place?

The Scottish Cup fourth round is due to take place on the weekend of January 21.

No replays?

No, not this year. Due to the congested nature of the domestic calendar owing to the World Cup, it has been decided following a vote by member clubs that matches will be settled via extra time and, if necessary, penalty kicks in the event of a draw.

When is the Scottish Cup final?

