Scottish Cup draw: Home ties for Celtic and Rangers as Hibs and Hearts handed tricky away fixtures

Scottish Cup fifth round draw in full

Celtic and Rangers have each been handed home draws against Championship opposition in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fifth round.

Dundee became the final side to book their place in the hat thanks to a 1-0 fourth round win over Dundee United in the derby at Dens Park.

The draw took place straight after full-time and was conducted by ex-Rangers defender Alan Hutton alongside former Hibs and Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart.

Holders Celtic will host Raith Rovers, who appointed former Parkhead star Barry Robson as their new manager last month, while Rangers entertain Callum Davidson's Queen's Park at Ibrox.

It is the third time in four years that Raith have been handed a trip to Celtic Park on cup duty with a 3-0 defeat in the League Cup quarter-final in 2021 followed by a 4-0 reverse at the last 16 stage of the Scottish Cup in 2022.

Ayr United boss Scott Brown will welcome former club Hibs to Somerset Park in what promises to be a tricky tie for David Gray's men while the only all-Premiership affair will see St Mirren host Hearts.

Aberdeen drawing Dunfermline the day after Jimmy Calderwood's death seemed fitting given his contribution to both clubs while Dundee's reward for edging the derby against United is a home tie against Airdrie.

League One Cove Rangers, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, travel to Livingston while the remaining tie sees St Johnstone host Hamilton Accies.

The ties will be played on the weekend of February 7.

Ayr United v Hibs

Celtic v Raith Rovers

St Mirren v Hearts

Rangers v Queen's Park

Livingston v Cove Rangers

Aberdeen v Dunfermline

St Johnstone v Hamilton