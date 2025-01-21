First-minute header settles enthralling Scottish Cup contest



How to break a cycle of utter despair. Dundee had not defeated their neighbours Dundee United in the Scottish Cup since 1956 but all that can be forgotten now, consigned to the dustbin in a night of raw passion at Dens Park.

Dundee striker Simon Murray was the hero for the Dee, nodding home the earliest of opening goals to fulfil his boyhood dream of bagging the winner on such an occasion. He was a fitting hero given he once wore the Tangerine of United.

Dundee have suffered in this fixture across all competitions of late. This was their first triumph over United since 2017, a maiden derby success for their manager Tony Docherty who has assembled a neat team in his 18 months at Dens Park. Following draws against Rangers and Celtic, they confirmed their upward trajectory here.

Dundee striker Simon Murray scores with a first-minute header against Dundee United in the Scottish Cup fourth round. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

History was not on their side. In a first Scottish Cup meeting since 2013, when Gary Mackay-Steven netted a winner for United, the home fans had reason for trepidation. Those old enough to recall a spate of cup ties between the two from 1987 to 1991 would shudder at the memory of eight games - including replays - where Dundee failed to emerge victorious. It was a five-year period of desolation.

In fact, the Scottish Cup has not been a kind mistress to Dundee. They last won the thing in 1910 - far too long for a club of such repute.

They are in the last 16, though, and will take serious heart from bloodying the nose of a United side that currently sit third place in the Premiership table. Less than three weeks ago, United recovered from the concession of a Murrray opener at this exact venue to win 2-1, with Sam Dalby netting the winner. There were no such heroics this time.

A crowd of 9294 squeezed into this old arena for the most eagerly anticipated and final tie of fourth round. This one of the most earthy, engrossing fixtures in the Scottish football calendar. Never a dull moment when these two collide.

Dundee's Trevor Carson tips over from Vicko Sevelj as Dundee United pile on the pressure. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

And collide is a fair assessment. This edition of the Dundee derby would finish rank last in a beauty pageant. The poor football spent too much time in the air, shelled into opposition penalty boxes via crosses or long throws. Fittingly, the winner came from a header from a corner.

Dundee's defence deserves credit for repelling the onslaught - most of it aerial - from Dundee Utd. Given they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser last time out against Celtic and had only kept one clean sheet all season against top-flight opposition prior to this match, this was a triumph. Their goalkeeper Trevor Carson was named man of the match for his second-half heroics.

It was Dundee's lightning-fast start that made the difference, moving up the pitch and earning a corner kick inside 60 seconds. From Fin Robertson's delivery, Murray peeled over to the front post and glanced a header home.

The challenge for Dundee was to hold onto this lead. In the festive derby here just two-and-a-half weeks ago, Murray poked them in front from the penalty spot in the second half, only for their neighbours to roar back and win 2-1. This time, Jim Goodwin's men had more time to repair the damage.

Dundee Utd thought they had found the leveller on nine minutes when m Dalby converted from close range from a Louis Moult knockdown, but the flag went up for a goal kick from Will Ferry's cross. The visitors then had the ball in the net again on 31 minutes when Vicko Sevelj volleyed in the aftermath of yet another long throw, but referee Matthew MacDermid had already blown for a foul on Lyall Cameron by Kevin Holt. The infringement looked minimal.

Dundee's Simon Murray celebrates at full-time after the Scottish Cup win over Dundee United. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The midriff of this match was ugly, so it is worth fast-forwarding to the last 20 minutes. United pushed players forward, trying desperately to find the equaliser. Glenn Middleton, Kristijan Trapanovski and new signing Ruari Paton were thrown on to help the search. It signalled the mother of onslaughts.

Holt shot straight at Carson on 75 minutes. Then Paton had his moment on 78 minutes. Middleton drove down the right and found the Port Vale loanee free in the box. His shot was going in had Ethan Ingram not blocked it on the goalline. From the corner, Carson tipped away a header from Declan Gallagher. Last-ditch stuff with the home supporters now quiet, their nerves shredded.

Ferry was next to take a shot at the dark blue wall, his volley from outside the box repelled by Carson on 82 minutes. Dundee looked like that horse wading in heavy ground, desperately seeking the finish line. Poor Clark Robertson crumpled to the turf with cramp. Empty tanks everywhere.