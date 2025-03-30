Livingston win competition for second time as Queen’s Park collapse

Livingston crushed Queen’s Park 5-0 to get their hands on the SPFL Trust Trophy in one of the most one-sided finals in the competition’s history.

The Lions were by far the superior team in the all-Championship affair against the Spiders, whose poor form under caretaker manager Steven MacLean continued at the Falkirk Stadium. Queen’s Park are now on a six-game losing run and their fortunes have dipped sharply since stunning Rangers in the Scottish Cup last month.

Livingston got their hands on the SPFL Trust Trophy with a 5-0 win over Queen's Park. | SNS Group

It was a day to remember for Livingston manager David Martindale, who celebrated in front of his supporters at full time. His team went one better than the class of 2015, who defeated Alloa Athletic 4-0 to lift the trophy ten years ago, and they are well-placed for a push at promotion in the final stages of the season. Livingston are currently third in the Championship, eight points behind leaders Falkirk but with a game in hand. They are assured at least a place in the play-offs.

Livingston never looked back after striker Robbie Muirhead opened the scoring on 26 minutes and they went into the interval two goals to the good when Stevie May netted right on 45 minutes.

Tete Yengi ended any hopes of a Queen’s Park comeback on 50 minutes when he pounced on hesitancy in the Spiders’ defence and now it was a question of by how many Livingston would prevail by.

Jamie Brandon is congratulated on his stunning fifth goal for Livingston. | SNS Group

Substitute Andrew Shinnie added a fourth on 82 minutes and then captain Jamie Brandon saved the best until last in the first minute of stoppage time, the ex-Hearts defender lashing home a strike from distance to put the icing on the Livingston cake and make it the biggest winning margin in the tournament’s 35-year existence.

‘Best goal of my career’

“It’s probably the best goal of my career!” smiled Brandon afterwards. “It just caps off a great performance to win the cup. Nerves played a part in the first 15-20 minutes but once we got the goal, we settled. A clean sheet in a final and to score as many goals, we can’t really ask for much more from the squad.

“There’s a lot of fans that have turned out today. It made it a really good atmosphere and I thoroughly enjoyed playing in front of them. It’s special being a captain and winning my first honour with Livingston.”