Scottish football title race not over yet as bete noire strikes again in dramatic circumstances

Lions take down Bairns once more - but Falkirk still hold all the aces

Not there yet, Falkirk FC. This was not quite the party more than 2,000 travelling fans at the Home of the Set Fare Arena craved as the Bairns went down once more to their bête noire Livingston to keep the Championship title race alive.

Just moments after coming on as a sub, Andrew Shinnie nodded home in the 88th minute to give Livingston a 1-0 win over the current league leaders and reduce the deficit between the two clubs to eight points.

Falkirk still have their destiny well and truly in their own hands, however. While second-placed Livi have a game in hand, as do Ayr in third place a further point back, the road is running out for the chasers. That duo only have six matches to rustle up the mother of all overhauls.

The defeat will nevertheless test the nerve of Falkirk as they enter the home straight. This match was an advert for the competitive nature of the league, but not the quality, yet Livi found a way. They have overturned Falkirk three times now this season - the other match being a draw - and may be left to lament dropping points to lower-ranked opponents.

Since Falkirk's relegation from the top flight in 2010, the club have found some pretty sadistic ways to hurt their fans: losing a Scottish Cup semi-final from 3-0 up, a final to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in extra time, losing heavily to Kilmarnock in the Premiership play-off final, relegation to League One and perhaps the nadir, losing 7-2 to Airdrieonians two years in the play-offs to condemn them to another year of third-tier football.

Surely they can't find another way to inflict misery?

In between all this have been management changes, board room wrangles and restructures, academy shutdowns and a plethora of players. But since that sobering reversal by the Diamonds, fortunes have changed at the Falkirk Stadium. In the 22 months that have passed since losing the second leg 1-0 to Airdrie, Falkirk have now only been defeated five times across the two following league campaigns, including last term's invincible romp to the League One title.

Manager John McGlynn has been the mastermind for Falkirk's revival. While he could not quite pip Dunfermline Athletic to the post in the 2022/23 season, he managed to regroup after Airdrie. A nearly man himself in this division on more than one occasion with Raith Rovers, his moment is still within touching distance, 12 years after his only dalliance with the Premiership with Hearts.

The Falkirk faithful have revelled in their recent journey and travelled in numbers to West Lothian. Tony Christie's Amarillo has been heard so often at the Falkirk Stadium over the past two seasons. Is this the way to the top flight? Livingston still harbour ambitions of calling the tune.

The first 20 minutes here were fiercely contested, with some meaty challenges flying in. Both Stevie May and Liam Henderson were left floored by opponents. Livingston had the better of the early chances, with Stephen Kelly fizzing a shot just wide before his header was easily fielded by Nicky Hogarth. The Falkirk keeper needed to look sharper to repel Cristian Montano's effort from a promising position.

Alfredo Agyeman looked dangerous for Falkirk with his pace, but their best chance of the opening stages came when a deep free-kick found Tom Lang unmarked in the six-yard box. His header over the bar was a presentable opportunity.

Agyeman burst forward on 32 minutes on a counter attack and let fly from distance, forcing Livi keeper Jerome Prior to turn the ball away for a corner. Then Kelly was booked for a strong challenge on Henderson, who was left in agony on the turf. Moments later, Montano gave Calvin Miller a cheeky slap after a foul on the touchline, which strangely went unpunished by referee Nick Walsh. The rest of the half passed without incident.

The quality of football in the first half had not been especially high, but the level dipped quite substantially in the second period. Neither team was able to get a foothold in the match and while both sets of fans urged their respective team on to find a winning goal, inspiration was lacking.

Livingston's need was greater, though. Substitute Lewis Smith was denied by a smart save with his feet by Hogarth on 80 minutes to keep the score level. He was helpless on 88 minutes, though, when Kelly's free-kick hit the underside of the bar and Shinnie, just on the pitch, headed home.

Standing firm in stoppage time, Livingston came out on top in another battle between these two - but they may yet ultimately lose the war.

What the managers said

David Martindale, Livingston: “We’ve taken ten points off them this season and they’ve only scored a penalty against us. But they’re probably going to be in the Premiership next season - and they’ll be a welcome addition. The league is theirs to lose. But I’m not fussed about Falkirk. Whatever happens, happens.

“My concern is ourselves. The probability of us being league champions is low - at best. But second is in our hands. There wasn’t a lot between the two teams but we were more in the ascendancy.”

John McGlynn, Falkirk: "It didn't look like anyone was going to score, which we would have taken. It's typical of the games against Livingston, nothing between us and they've found a way to win them and we've found a way to lose them. I don't think we deserved to lose, but we have.

"It's in our hands, and it has been for a good wee while. We came here to strengthen our position. We've got the eight-point gap, we dust ourselves down and we look forward to the Morton game. We just need to try and pick up as many points as we can. The home games are going to be crucial - Morton, Raith, Hamilton. If we can take care of them ...

"When we've had a setback this season, we've managed to bounce back. We'll recharge the batteries and get going again.