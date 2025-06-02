Scott McTominay's famous Napoli shirt set to rake in huge sum - but Scotland fans can still swoop

Bicycle kick kit is up for grabs

Scotland and Napoli supporters have less than 24 hours to submit a final bid for a special piece of Scott McTominay memorabilia.

The shirt that McTominay wore as Napoli defeated Cagliari last month to secure the Serie A title is going under the hammer, with the top bid sitting at £6,324 on Monday evening. The 28-year-old scored a bicycle kick to put Gli Azzurri ahead in that match, with Napoli going on to land only the fourth title in their history.

The moment secured McTominay’s place in Neapolitan folklore and with his shirt now currently being auctioned, there have been a frenzy of offers. A summer signing from Manchester United, he scored 12 goals last season and alongside fellow Scott Billy Gilmour has settled in seamlessly into life in Italian football.

Scott McTominay's Napoli shirt is up for auction. Pic: MatchWornShirt | MatchWornShirt

McTominay’s famous light blue shirt is being sold off by MatchWornShirt.com and the closing date is Tuesday, June 3. The item contains cutting-edge NFC (Near Field Communication) technology embedded directly into the fabric of every shirt. This ensures full transparency and 100% authenticity for fans, collectors alike.

Billy Gilmour’s match-worn and signed shirt is also available for fans to bid on via the website and to get involved and bid on each shirt, head to MatchWornShirt’s website or app.

MatchWornShirt, founded in 2017, claims to be the leading platform for match-worn and signed football shirts, partnering with over 300 global sports clubs including Chelsea, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur. Alongside football, the platform offers collectibles from a wide range of sports including rugby, cricket, and cycling.

