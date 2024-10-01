No McGinn this time, but Gordon returns as new defenders involved

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been recalled to the Scotland squad, while uncapped trio Nicky Devlin, Liam Lindsay and Andy Irving have been included for the first time as head coach Steve Clarke grapples with a long injury list for the upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and Portugal.

Clarke has been denied the services for the October international window of key midfielder John McGinn, striker Tommy Conway and a number of defenders, including Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry and Ross McCrorie. As a result, Aberdeen right-back Devlin, Preston centre-half Lindsay and West Ham midfielder have been given their maiden call-ups.

Devlin, 30, has been an ever-present for Aberdeen this season. The Dons have won every competitive match so far under new manager Jimmy Thelin. Lindsay, 28, has played in the English Championship for a number of years and has been solid for Preston this term, while ex-Hearts deep-lying playmaker Irving, 24, has forced his way into the West Ham first-team squad on the back of a successful loan spell at Austria Klagenfurt last year.

Vancouver Whitecaps playmaker Ryan Gauld has recovered from a slight hamstring complaint to keep his place in the squad, but his club-mate Stuart Armstrong misses out. Rangers midfielder Connor Barron has also been excluded from the squad despite being picked last month. It is understood he will be part of the Scotland Under-21 squad, who have two crucial qualifiers coming up, with Clarke keen to give their manager Scot Gemmill as strong as group of players as possible.

The return of 41-year-old goalkeeper Gordon, who was axed from the Euro 2024 provisional squad last summer, is also eye-catching. He has ousted Zander Clark as Hearts’ No 1 this season and as a result, takes his club-mate’s place in the squad. Dundee’s Jon McCracken remains in the group after his first call-up in September.

Another important returnee to the squad is Torino striker Che Adams, who missed the defeats by Poland and Portugal last month. Adams, who was Scotland’s principal striker at the Euros, pulled out due to a muscle injury but will take his place in the 23-man group. He has scored four goals already for Torino this season.

Napoli duo Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay are also in the squad, as is Middlesbrough starlet Ben Doak, who has impressed since going on loan to the Riverside from Liverpool.

Scotland take on Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday, October 12 (kick-off 5pm) before facing Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday, October 15 at 7.45pm.

Full Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Jon McCracken.

Defenders: Nicky Devlin, Grant Hanley, Liam Lindsay, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor.

Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Ben Doak, James Forrest, Ryan Gauld, Billy Gilmour, Andy Irving, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Lewis Morgan.