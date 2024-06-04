Scotland's Euro 2024 opponents Switzerland hit four as Celtic duo help to end Hungary unbeaten run
There were differing fortunes for Switzerland and Hungary on Tuesday night as two of Scotland's Euro 2024 opponents played their penultimate warm-up matches ahead of the tournament in Germany.
An injury-time winner from substitute Troy Parrot secured a 2-1 win for Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to bring an end to Hungary's 14-match unbeaten run stretching back to September 2022.
Adam Idah, who won a league and Scottish Cup double with Celtic on loan from Norwich City, put Ireland in front with a powerful header on 36 minutes only for Marco Rossi’s men to draw level four minutes later when skipper Dominik Szoboszlai’s deflected long-range shot was flicked on by Willi Orban and Ádám Lang arrived at the far post to blast into the roof of the net.
Celtic defender Liam Scales came off the bench at half-time to earn his fourth cap but Hungary pinned the hosts back inside their own half and forced them to defend for their lives. Ireland held firm and got their reward when Parrot struck with almost the last kick of the game to ensure interim manager John O'Shea of a victory that strengthens his chances of landing the job permanently.
For Ireland, whose only wins since March last year had come against European minnows Gibraltar, there was a measure of relief after a turbulent period in their recent history, with Stephen Kenny’s successor still to be appointed almost seven months after his departure.
Meanwhile, Switzerland succeeded where Scotland failed against Gibraltar on Monday in racking up a convincing scoreline against lesser ranked opposition with a 4-0 home win over Estonia in Lucerne.
Steven Zuber opened the scoring in the first-half before Zeki Amdouni doubled the advantage two minutes after the interval. Nico Elvedi added a third just after the hour mark before Xherdan Shaqiri completed the scoring from the penalty spot.
Switzerland play their final warm-up match against Austria on Saturday with Hungary hosting Israel on the same day. Scotland's opening Group A opponents, hosts Germany, were held to a goalless draw by Ukraine on Monday and will entertain Greece on Friday while Scotland face Finland at Hampden.
