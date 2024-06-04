Scotland call up Euro 2024 striker replacement as squad hit by shock Ben Doak withdrawal

Steve Clarke decision revealed as Euros dream ends for Liverpool winger

Bristol City striker Tommy Conway has been called up the Scotland Euro 2024 squad amid the shock news that Ben Doak has joined Lyndon Dykes in withdrawing due to injury.

Conway, who scored for the Under-21s in their 2-1 friendly defeat to Turkey on Monday, has been handed a first senior call-up to Steve Clarke’s squad for the tournament in Germany after an impressive season for the English Championship side. The 21-year-old scored 12 goals in 43 appearances for the Robins across the 2023-24 campaign, including the winner against West Ham in the FA Cup, and has two goals in six caps for Scot Gemmill's Under-21s.

Confirmation of Conway's selection was tempered with the news that Liverpool winger Doak has been forced out of the tournament through injury. The 18-year-old was handed a wildcard call-up by head coach Steve Clarke despite missing the second half of the season after undergoing knee surgery. He had returned to first team training at Anfield over the past month and was expected to make his senior international debut against Finland at Hampden on Friday.