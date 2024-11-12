Who is Scotland’s best player in the last decade? It is a question that is sure to bring plenty of debate amongst Tartan Army supporters, with a number of top-class players representing the nation in the last 10 years.

Managed by Steve Clarke for more than 50 per cent of that period, Scotland have enjoyed some of their most memorable moments in under the 61-year-old head coach, including qualification for two major tournaments, and famous wins over Spain, Denmark and Norway.

With players such as Andy Robertson and Darren Fletcher featuring for the national team in the last decade, Scotland have not only produced players that can compete an the elite level for both club and country, but players that have won the Champions League alongside several other big honours. But who would be deemed as Scotland’s best player in the last 10 years? Who has proven to be Scotland’s most outstanding player between 2014 and 2024?

It is a question we struggled to answer ourselves, so we instead asked our readers to choose which players they felt would make up their own personal top five Scottish footballers of the last decade via our social media pages. Using the metric that each player receives points for their ranking (ie: position one = 10 points, position two = 9 points, position three = 8 points etc.) we then collate the points to give us the definitive list of Scotland’s top 25 players of the last 10 years.

So, without further ado, here are the top 25 Scottish footballers of the last decade, ranked from 25-1, according to our readers.

1 . Alan Hutton The former Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa right-back earned 50 caps for Scotland after being handed his debut by Alex McLeish in 2007, with his final international appearance coming in a 1–0 win against Czech Republic in 2016. Once Scotland's most expensive player when Spurs paid £9million for him, Hutton was a fine servant and an excellent full-back on his day. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Ikechi Anya A real cult-hero, Anya was famously quoted as saying "he couldn't even score against Germany on FIFA" after his memorable equaliser in the 2-1 Euro 2016 qualifier defeat in Dortmund. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Stuart Armstrong A English Premier League player for much of the last decade, Armstrong won his 50th Scotland cap in March and was included in the squad for both Euro 2020 and Euro 2024. | SNS Group Photo Sales