Midfielder is back for clashes against Croatia and Poland

John McGinn is one of a number of Scotland regulars to be reinstated into the national team squad by head coach Steve Clarke for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Croatia and Poland.

Midfielder McGinn missed last month’s defeat by the Croats and the draw against Portugal due to a hamstring strain, but the 30-year-old Aston Villa captain is now at full fitness and is included for the Nations League A1 matches later this month.

Defenders Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna and Greg Taylor also return after missing out last time due to injury, while striker Tommy Conway is back in the 26-man squad. Torino striker Che Adams has been included despite picking up a muscle injury while playing against Fiorentina on Sunday. Adams, who is one of Scotland’s principal options in attack, only lasted 17 minutes in the Serie A match before being forced off.

John McGinn is back in the Scotland squad. | Getty Images

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin has kept his place in the squad after making his debut against Portugal, although his clubmates Jack MacKenzie (left-back) and Kevin Nisbet (striker) have not been picked despite being in the previous squad. There is also no place for Preston’s Liam Lindsay, who was given his first call-up last month.

Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson has not been selected despite making his first appearance for Bologna in more than six months at the weekend. The 25-year-old is just back from knee surgery and will continue his rehab with the Serie A side, while right-back Nathan Patterson also misses out. He has been on the bench recently for Everton after a long period on the sidelines due to a hamstring tear.

West Ham’s Andy Irving is retained in the group, and fellow uncapped midfelder in Rangers’ Connor Barron is selected after coming in for the Portugal match.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn remains sidelined by a rib injury, meaning Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon is set to retain the gloves and could take his cap tally to 79. Kilmarnock’s Robby McCrorie and Cieran Slicker are the keepers named in the squad. It is a first call-up for Ipswich stopper Slicker, who has been a regular for the under-21s.

Cieran Slicker has been called up for the first time. | Getty Images

Scotland take on Croatia at Hampden on Friday, November 15 before travelling to Warsaw on Monday, November 18 for their final match against Poland. The Scots are currently on one point after four matches in Group A1 and will be relegated to Group B if they stay bottom of their pool. Third-placed Poland are three points ahead of them, with Croatia second on seven points and Portugal top on ten points.

Full Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich Town).

Defenders: Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Scott McKenna (UD Las Palmas), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Ben Doak (Middlesbrough, on loan from Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Andy Irving (West Ham United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls).