Scotland goalscorer compares teen prospect to Chelsea star after impressive win

Scotland match-winner Nicola Docherty heaped praise on Rangers team mate Emma Watson after she made a big impression on her international debut.

Scotland produced their most impressive performance yet under Pedro Martinez Losa as they defeated Australia on a sunny afternoon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in London.

Facing a team ranked in FIFA’s top 10 in the world, a new look Scotland side produced a display of real quality and won the game 1-0 thanks to a sublime strike from Nicola Docherty early in the second half and will hope the result can kick start their journey to redemption after the disappointment of missing out on a place at the World Cup this summer.

“It’s always nice to score. That’s only the second goal for the national team but for me its about winning games for Scotland" said Docherty,

"I think it is about time we got a big result against a big team, we've really been working towards that for a long time. I saw the space and I thought ‘why not’ so I just took a strike. I’m actually left footed as well. I wasn’t sure if it was actually in because I started running back to defend, but I am just delighted. We scored early on and to defend as we did was just fantastic.”

While the kick off time, venue and feel of the friendly felt bizarre prior to the game, the overriding feeling from Scotland’s impressive win over the Matildas will be one of hope, with several new faces – notably 17-year-old debutant Emma Watson – making a huge impression and Rangers full back Docherty admitted she sees shades of one current Scotland star in the teenager.

"Emma reminds me of a younger Erin Cuthbert” noted the goalscorer.

"They’re are very similar, very confident in what she does. I told her before the game to just go and shine, this is her opportunity for the national team – and she did that. She got into feisty tackles and she is aggressive. Emma has been fantastic for us at club and as soon as I seen her selected for Scotland, I was delighted for her. She is the upmost professional, she does everything right as a footballer and I am excited to see what else she can do.

"We’ve got Chelsea Cornet too who has just came in, she is still young as well. Pedro is a manager that likes to give players opportunities and you can see why he does that. It is a fantastic opportunity for them and I’ve told them as soon as they come in that it is an opportunity to take. He likes to give opportunity, they just need to come in and give their all and that’s what they’ve done. Emma has been different class this week in training.”