Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa has confirmed a 22 player squad for the upcoming friendly clashes with Northern Ireland and Finland - which includes Rangers 18-year-old midfield star Kirsty Maclean for the first time.

The teenager is seen as one of the countries top young stars and, alongside Emma Watson, has been a regular feature for the Rangers first team and her form has now been awarded with her first international call up.

London City Lionesses midfielder Amy Rodgers has also been included in the Scotland squad for the first time after switching her alligiences from England. Rodgers has represented the Lionesses at youth levels, but qualifies to play for Scotland through her Glaswegian mother and will form part of the squad this July after an impressive season with the English Championship side.

Elsewhere, captain Rachel Corsie and star player Erin Cuthbert return to the squad after missing the games against Australia and Costa Rica in April with injury.

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Eartha Cummings (Liverpool), Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Emma Mukandi (Unattached)

Midfielders: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Kirsty Maclean (Rangers), Jamie-Lee Napier (London City Lionesses), Amy Rodgers (London City Lionesses), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Fiona Brown (Rosengard), Emma Watson (Rangers)