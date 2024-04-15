Coming into the game on the back of a 20-game unbeaten run, the Three Lions were seen as the best team in world football and were able to name the likes of Geoff Hurst, Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore in their starting XI that day.

Prior to the game though, a confident ‘Slim’ Jim Baxter proclaimed Scotland would “not just beat them” but “humiliate them 1-0” in his pre-match interview - and he wasn’t far wrong.

Former St. Johnstone boss Bobby Brown was handed the first full-time Scotland manager’s role prior to the game and, in turn, became the first manager to be given full authority to pick the team, a task which had previously been controlled by a Scottish FA committee.

His first decision was a surprise one as he opted to hand 36-year-old goalkeeper Ronnie Simpson his international bow. His appointment and team selection paid dividends as Brown masterminded a victory that blew England away.

Strikes from Denis Law (24), Bobby Lennox (78) and Jim McCalliog (88) handed the visitors a comfortable victory, with only late goals from Jack Charlton (84) and Geoff Hurst (87) giving the scoreline a sheen of respectably for the home side at Wembley.

Here are 10 fantastic photos from one of Scottish football’s most memorable games.

Scotland XI: Ronnie Simpson, Tommy Gemmell, John Greig, Ronnie MacKinnion, Eddie McCreadie, Jim Baxter, Billy Bremner, Jim McCalliog, Denis Law, Bobby Lennox, Willie Wallace.

1 . Scotland captain John Greig walks his Scotland team out of Wembley alongside Three Lions skipper Bobby Moore.

2 . Scotland's inside-left, Denis Law (second from right), raises both arms after scoring the opening goal at Wembley.

3 . Jim Baxter is hugging by joyous Scotland fans after the famous 3-2 win.