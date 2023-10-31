Scotland Women are out for revenge as they return to Hampden Park and UEFA Nations League action to face a Netherlands side that beat them 4-0 on Friday. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Scotland face Netherlands at Hampden Park tonight. Cr. Getty Images.

Scotland Women return to their Hampden Park to face Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League home tonight looking to pull back some pride after their 4-0 humbling by the Dutch on Friday.

Without Caroline Weir, Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert, Pedro Martinez Losa's side struggled to cope with the power of Andries Jonker Dutch outfit as the Oranje enjoyed a comfortable win in Nijmegen.

However, the Spanish boss will be buoyed by the return of star midfielder Cuthbert who has declared herself fit and ready to go after a calf problem ruled her out of Friday's game, while Liverpool's Jenna Clark will also be pushing to start this evening's game in Glasgow.

Martinez Losa couldn't hide his delight at the return of Chelsea midfielder Cuthbert, who has missed the entirety of the Nations League campaign so far, admitting she is "the whole package".

“I think you sometimes can have a little bit of this, a little bit of that but I think that we have two or three players in the squad that are representing what Scotland is and I think that Erin is one is one of those. She's kind of the soul of the team" explained the Scotland head coach.

“I think one of the problems that we had was that we lost a lot of individual duels; physically, technically and tactically.

"This group is totally focussed on moving on. There's some key points that we have been working on. Formation, player selection, the energy from the beginning, plus, you know, the levels of aggression on the opponent without passing the limit of the rules" said Martinez Losa ahead of tonight's clash.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Scotland vs Netherlands.

Scotland Women tickets - how can I get tickets to Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women?

Tickets are available for Nations League games against Netherlands and England are available from the official SWNT ticket site. To purchase tickets, you must firstly register free on the site here.

Tickets for the game against Netherlands Women tonight are priced at just £15 for adults, £10 for children/seniors and free for members of the Scotland Supporters Club.

Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women, what channel is it on, how to watch and kick off

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday 27 October, 7.45pm

If you’re unable to make it to Hampden tonight, the game will be screened in full on BBC Alba, with coverage and build up beginning at 7.30pm.

Scotland Women - full squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City)

Defenders: Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Kathy Hill (Rangers)

Midfielders: Jenny Smith (Celtic) Fiona Brown (Rosengård), Kirsty MacLean (Rangers), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lisa Evans (West Ham United)