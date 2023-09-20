Scotland Women head to the Stadium of Light to face England Lionesses in the UEFA's Nations League this Friday. Here's how you can make sure you catch all of the action, plus which channel is showing the game.

Scotland will face England at a sold out Stadium of Light this Friday in the UEFA Women's Nation's League.

It has been over four years since the sides last faced each other but Scotland and the Lionesses will finally lock horns again this week as the inaugural UEFA Women's Nation's League kicks off at Sunderland's Stadium Of Light.

Nearly 50,000 tickets have been sold for the clash that will see Pedro Martinez Losa's side make the short journey south and Scotland will head into the game on the crest of a wave after winning their last four consecutive games.

Captain Rachel Corsie is likely to lead the side out on Friday and has already admitted the team are relishing the game in the North East of England that will kick off their UEFA Nation's League campaign.

Drawn against the Lionesses, Belgium and Netherlands in the competition, there's no doubting the next six games will be a really tough test for the Spanish head coach's side but he insisted he feels his side are now reaching the point they can topple some of the world's highest ranked nations.

"To beat big nations, firstly you must compete against them as a habit" said the 50-year-old Scotland boss.

"The next step is to have all your players at the international level in all the standards - tactically, technically, physically - so you have the guarantee that every time you go to compete against them, you can win the game. I think we are arriving at this point and the next six games will prove it or not.

"Since July, we can't for this game. Every player we speak tells us that they can't wait for the game against England. The excitement is there, the responsibility is there. It is one of the most exciting games we can play outside of a major tournament and we will do everything in the game to make sure the fans can feel it too" added Losa.

Can't make the game this Friday? Here is everything you need to know ahead of England vs Scotland in the UEFA Nation's League.

How can I watch England Women vs Scotland Women, what time does it kick off

Where: Stadium Of Light, Sunderland, Friday 22 September, 7.45pm

If you’re unable to attend the game, the game will be screened in full on STV/ITV, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. The programme will be presented by Seema Jaswal for the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League and the first clash between the teams since the World Cup in 2019.

How can I get tickets for England Women vs Scotland Women?

Scotland will be allocated an away end for the game against the Lionesses, however, tickets are no longer on sale for the game and have been removed from the official SWNT ticket site, while England today confirmed the game is completely sold out.

Who is in the Scotland Women squad?

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Rosengård)

Defenders: Emma Mukandi (Reading), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Lisa Evans (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Fiona Brown (Rosengård), Emma Watson (Manchester United), Kirsty MacLean (Rangers), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Amy Gallagher (Celtic), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City)