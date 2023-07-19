England vs Scotland: Venue for crunch UEFA Nation's League clash in September confirmed

All Sections
The English FA have confirmed the venue for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nation’s League clash this September.
By Graham Falk
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST
Scotland’s Claire Emslie turns away to celebrate her goal with Lisa Evans against England in the World Cup. Cr: SNS Group Alan HarveyScotland’s Claire Emslie turns away to celebrate her goal with Lisa Evans against England in the World Cup. Cr: SNS Group Alan Harvey
Fans of Scotland women’s national team can start planning for the home nations clash against England after the Stadium of Light was confirmed as the venue for the opening game of their inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign.

The game is set to be played at the home of English Championship club Sunderland AFC and will see Scotland’s game with the European Champions team place on Friday 22 September 2023, with kick off scheduled for 7:45pm.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side were handed a tough UEFA Nation’s League draw that saw them pitted against the Lionesses, Netherlands and Belgium in League A Group 1 of the the competition.

It will be the first time the nations have clashed since the 2019 World Cup group stages where goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White helped England to a narrow 2-1 as Scotland made their tournament debut in France.

Scotland will enter the fixture full of confidence after goals from Caroline Weir and Emma Watson helped them to a 2-1 win in Finland on Tuesday night to extended their winning run to four games.

To accommodate the fixture, Sunderland and Cardiff City have moved their EFL Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light from Saturday 23 September to Sunday 24 September in order for the game to take place.

After the England match, Scotland will return home for a home clash with Belgium on Tuesday 26 September.

