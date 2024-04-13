Rangers transfers: Kemar Roofe linked with four clubs as contract situation attracts suitors
Four English clubs are monitoring Kemar Roofe’s situation at Rangers as the forward’s contract runs down at Ibrox, according to reports.
The 31-year-old Jamaican looks set to end his four-year association with Rangers this summer. Signed from Anderlecht back in 2020, the latter part of Roofe’s spell in Glasgow has been blighted by a hip injury and while fully fit now, he has not featured in manager Philippe Clement’s past two matchday squads.
Available on a free transfer in the summer, Football Insider reports that English Premier League duo Fulham and Sheffield United, plus current Championship outfits Southampton and QPR, are weighing up a move for Roofe. The striker has plenty of experience of playing down south, coming through the youth ranks at West Brom before excelling at Oxford United and then Leeds United.
Roofe is currently behind fellow forwards Cyriel Dessers, Fabio Silva and Abdallah Sima at Rangers, while Brazilian hitman Danilo will return from a knee injury in the next two months. With Clement likely to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Michael Beale in October, players such as Roofe could be allowed to move on to free up money for wages.
Speaking on his Rangers future last month, Roofe said: “Who knows? My contract is up at the end of the season, so you need to ask the people above that question. I really like playing in this squad and under the gaffer. It’s a great club, the fanbase is top. Being in competitions like the Champions League and Europa League is amazing. But for me now right now, I’m just trying to play games this season, do my best and get as many trophies as we can.”
