Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign got off to a desperate start as they were thumped 5-1 by host nation Germany in Munich.
It was a night to forget for head coach Steve Clarke and his players, who struggled right from the off to compete with the Germans, who raced into a 2-0 lead by the 20-minute mark. The team will need a complete reset for their next Group A match against Switzerland on Wednesday after optimism ahead of the tournament opener before taking on Hungary in Stuttgart. They have to quickly get this performance and result out of their heads while the Tartan Army will also have to regroup.
We give each Scotland player involved in the match a mark out of ten for their performance in Bavaria - and unsurprisingly, there are some grim ratings.
1. Angus Gunn - 3
The big goalkeeper had a good season with Norwich – but his last competitive match was a difficult play-off defeat by Leeds and it was the same again here. Gunn got a strong hand to the opening goal but will probably feel that he could have turned the ball past the post rather than on to it. He made a couple of decent saves – the best of which came in the build-up to Germany’s penalty – but his resistance was pretty meek as the hosts racked up five goals. Was left completely exposed by his defence’s lack of stability and will need to make sure morale stays high after a drubbing. | Getty Images
2. Jack Hendry - 4
You don’t get this sort of examination in the Saudi Arabian Pro League, do you? It would not have mattered where Hendry, winning his 32nd cap, plays his club football though. This was a difficult night for the centre-half, who would have been heartened by an early intervention to stop Florian Wirtz. The German wonderkid scored not long after, however, and the defender’s case was not helped when he and his team-mates were left a man short by the red card. Kept on battling during a torrid second half and one of the few players who got close to pass marks on a chastening night. | Getty Images
3. Ryan Porteous - 2
The Watford centre-half was given the nod over Grant Hanley in the back three but this was frankly a disastrous night for the ex-Hibs man. Winning his 16th cap, he spent the whole of the first half trying to put out fires as Germany turned up the heat. Made a couple of decent early interventions but then struggled like the rest of the team. Inexplicably poured petrol on to the flames when torpedoing himself, two-footed, at Ilkay Gundogan to concede a penalty and a red card. It was like the Porteous of old and left his team in an even greater predicament 3-0 down at break. | PA
4. Kieran Tierney - 4
The hope before the match was that Tierney could link up with captain and galivanting wing-back Andy Robertson down the left-hand side and be such a threat for Scotland. Those aspirations were quickly extinguished. Tierney plays so well in a three when he is able to stride forward and contribute to attack but he was completely unable to in this match. His sole purpose was to defend – and boy, did the Real Sociedad loanee have a lot of that to do. Part of a defence that was ragdolled by Germany’s vibrant forward line. Taken off for Scott McKenna later on in proceedings. Will hope to see more of ball in next two matches. | Getty Images