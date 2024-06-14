4 . Kieran Tierney - 4

The hope before the match was that Tierney could link up with captain and galivanting wing-back Andy Robertson down the left-hand side and be such a threat for Scotland. Those aspirations were quickly extinguished. Tierney plays so well in a three when he is able to stride forward and contribute to attack but he was completely unable to in this match. His sole purpose was to defend – and boy, did the Real Sociedad loanee have a lot of that to do. Part of a defence that was ragdolled by Germany’s vibrant forward line. Taken off for Scott McKenna later on in proceedings. Will hope to see more of ball in next two matches. | Getty Images