Scotland squad newcomer makes bold 'best player' claim but admits dread over initiation ceremony

18y/o confident of making impact with Scotland

Motherwell teenager Lennon Miller is aiming high after his first Scotland call-up as he targets making an immediate impact in the international arena.

Miller is looking to soak up every piece of knowledge and experience he can but is confident in his ability to quickly make himself a key member of Steve Clarke’s squad.

The 18-year-old midfielder admitted he was more worried about his initiation ceremony than what happens on the pitch when he joins up with his new team-mates ahead of the Nations League play-offs against Greece next week.

Motherwell's Lennon Miller has been called into the senior Scotland squad for the first time. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It’s a proud moment to get in the A squad so young and I’m just trying to take it in my stride,” he said.

“I’m confident in my own ability. Obviously there’s loads of unreal midfielders in there. I’m just going to try and learn as much as I can from them, from everybody there, and we’ll see what happens come Thursday.

“It will be weird. Obviously you watch these players playing in Champions League, Premier League, you watch them on the telly and to be sharing hotels and training pitches with them will be a surreal moment.

“But I just need to try and take every little thing I can from them, on the pitch, off the pitch, and I’ll hopefully learn as much as I can.”

When asked about his belief, Miller said: “Listen, I’m obviously not going to go in and be the best player there, but I believe that I could maybe in a couple of months be the best player there.

“I think that’s how you need to think as a football player, you need to want to be the best. So that’s what I look to do.”

Miller does not anticipate being the best singer but himself and fellow Scotland newcomer James Wilson, the 18-year-old Hearts striker, expect to be handed the task of performing a song by means of a welcome to the squad.

“I’ve heard this,” said Miller, who described his singing ability as “very, very average”.

He added: “I’m probably more nervous for that than I am about training and playing, which is concerning, but you just need to take it all in your stride.”

Lennon Miller during a Motherwell press conference at Fir Park, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

When asked what his chosen song was, Miller said: “No idea, I’ll just wing it when I get told I need to.”

Miller will have some familiar faces there in the shape of former Motherwell team-mates Max Johnston and Liam Kelly.

Like Miller, 21-year-old Johnston came through the youth ranks at Fir Park, before moving on to Sturm Graz and playing in the Champions League.

“He was quick to message me, just buzzing for me and obviously I’m buzzing for him as well,” Miller said.

“We have played a couple of games together in the 21s and here at Motherwell as well.

“Obviously the club’s known for bringing through players and to have two in the A squad is a massive moment for the club and hopefully there’s more to come in the future.